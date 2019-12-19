Keestrack to display full vehicle suite at ConExpo

Keestrack, the global specialist for mobile crushing and screening equipment with its own U.S. office near Dallas, Texas, will present its highly flexible solutions for contractors in the recycling and aggregates industry at ConExpo 2020.

Participating for the sixth time at ConExpo, Keestrack will once again present its full-line programme of mobile processing equipment for the recycling and aggregates industry. Still expanding its global presence with its headquarters in Belgium, four production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia, dealers and service partners in over 50 countries worldwide, Keestrack continuously focusses on the American markets and is establishing strong regional and national sales and service networks.

In North America, the company’s own branch Keestrack America strengthened its position on the U.S. market by mayor investments in their parts and service centre, based in Krum/Texas and supporting the growing network of specialised regional dealers throughout the country. In Canada, the Keestrack dealer Frontline Machinery recently opened its new Eastern branch in Woodstock/Ontario, which will definitely further improve their activities. South American markets are today covered by national dealers – next steps will be the acquisition of strong partners for the Central American areas.

Leaders in innovation

Keestrack’s global reputation as specialist in mobile mineral processing is based on the continuous optimisation of its complete range of track-mounted crushers, scalpers and screeners. Today, all models are designed for maximum mobility to minimise setup times and to save transport costs. The company’s jaw, impact and cone crushers combine best-in-class feed sizes with accurately adjustable crushing characteristics, ensuring a high versatility and large capacities in recycling and aggregates production.

Over the last years Keestrack invested strongly in the development of diesel-electric drives as an alternative to traditional diesel-hydraulic concepts. Without compromising the plants’ mobility and on-site flexibility, the “e”-versions provide combined power units with on-board diesel and generators, supplying the electric drives for crushers, screens, conveyors and ancillary components. Most models also offer a “plug-in”-option, enabling energy supply through up- or downstream machines, external gen-sets and emission-free operation, when connected to the grid.

Main drivers for the development of Keestrack’s “e”-mobility are important energy cost savings in diesel-electric operation (approx. 30 – 50 % less fuel consumption) or up to 80 % saving potentials when connected to grid in regions with high fuel prices. But the “e”-versions also provide important operational benefits: Electric drives on conveyors and screens reduce leak-prone hydraulic piping and oil volumes. This minimises breakdown risks, improves operation in extreme conditions and saves maintenance costs.

Today nearly all of the Keestrack crushers, screeners and stackers are optionally available with diesel-hydraulic or diesel-electric drive. Introducing their “heavy range” of new crushers above 60 tons transport weight, Keestrack fully switched on the diesel-electric “plug-in” drive concepts, introducing new innovative features such as “drop-off” power units (diesel + generator) for dust and vibration free remote energy supply. High rated “plug-out” connections allow most economic operation of multi stage production trains, centrally supplied by the single power unit of the biggest machines. All Keestrack hybrid plants provide intelligent machine controls monitoring the diesel-electric or “plug-in”-operation as stand-alone units or integrated production trains.

Attractive line-up

Focussing on the company’s crusher range, Keestrack’s ConExpo 2020 line-up (Central Hall C3, Booth C32953) clearly reflects the very flexible approach to customers’ needs in different fields of industry. Four machines on display cover the requirements of quarry owners and contractors regarding the large-scale mobile processing of HQ end products, most reliable crushing technologies for aggregates and recycling applications and fully integrated solutions for smaller operations with their needs for flexible and easy to relocate equipment.

Highlighting the heavy range will be the full hybrid cone crusher Keestrack H6e for secondary and tertiary crushing. With a maximum feed size of 215 mm (7”), variable crushing chamber configurations and stroke settings the specially adapted cone Keestrack KT-H6 based on proven Sandvik technology, processes up to 440 St/h of most various raw materials. The powerful e-motors for the crusher drive and plant hydraulic (220 kW / 2 x 30 kW) and all other directly electric-driven components are powered by the detachable “drop-off” power unit including onboard-diesel and generator (345 kW / 500 kVa) or plug-in via mains or external gen set. Optionally, an efficient three-deck post-screen module (total 24.5 m²/ 2.638 ft² surface) with oversize recirculation provides high-quality end products, thus guaranteeing high added value. With only 68 tons total weight with all options (56 tons without three-deck screen) the large cone can be operated economically at various jobsites.

Designed for hard stone and recycling applications, the diesel-hydraulic Keestrack B4 primary jaw crusher – also available as full hybrid electric plug-in version B4e – provides a max. feed size of 600 mm (24″) and a feed capacity up to 400 tons per hour. Integrated pre-screening, a feed opening of 1100 x 700 mm (44″ x 28″), large C.S.S. settings of 45 – 160 mm (1 3/4″ – 6″) and the automatic hydraulic gap adjustment guarantee high efficient processing of defined end products. An ultra-sonic sensor provides optimal feed control, the patented N.S.S. auto-release system and the reversible jaw movement ensure continuous production.

The company’s impactor range will be represented by the 30-tons Keestrack R3 in its new award winning design. Available as diesel-hydraulic (on show) or fully hybrid “e”-version, the plant combines compact transport dimensions and low weight with high production rates up to 250tph, making it a perfect solution for short-term construction-site operations or flexible semi-stationary production at medium-sized recycling companies or aggregates suppliers. The flexible processing of a large variety of raw and recycling materials is ensured by efficient pre-screening and the high-performance impact crusher 48 ICR 100-00 with 770 x 960 mm inlet opening, a heavy-duty 920 mm rotor (diameter: 1100 mm (44″), 3200 kg) and high rotor speeds. An optional single-deck after screening unit of 9’ x 4’ with recirculation conveyor optimises machine performance in the production of high-grade final grains.

As an innovative solution in stockpile handling Keestrack will present in Las Vegas the new semi-mobile plug-in electric feeder/stacker S1e. Installed on a height-adjustable pedestal with lifting and 180° swivel hydraulics, the light equipment (6 tons) has a 39’4″ conveyor which conveys up to 200tph of crushed material, sand or gravel (max. feed size: 200 mm). Monitored by an ultrasonic sensor the stacker swivels automatically to create radial stockpiles of max. 2900 tons, minimising loader traffic, labor and fuel costs and optimising on-site safety. Easily relocated via fork-lift, the S1e is a perfect addition to all Keestrack “e”-version mobile crushing and screening equipment but can also be supplied by plug-out connections of other brands, mains or gen-sets.