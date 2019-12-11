John Deere maximises productivity with the new payload weighing system

The powerful John Deere four-wheel-drive L-Series wheel loaders can now be equipped with a factory-installed John Deere Payload Weighing System integrated with Topcon. The Payload Weighing System, which is designed to increase productivity by maximising the operator workflow, is available on the 744L, 824L and 844L models.

“We know our customers are managing busy work schedules, and looking for opportunities to streamline jobs and boost productivity. With that in mind, the new Payload Weighing System delivers just that,” said Andrew Kahler, product marketing manager WorkSight solutions, John Deere. “With this new system, operators can quickly weigh and calculate loads, ensuring they accurately and consistently achieve target payloads. This streamlines the load-out process while allowing operators to focus on getting the job done.”

With the dynamic system, operators can weigh as they work, reducing interruptions during the job and increasing the number of jobs they complete in a day. The System is equipped with an auto-accumulation feature, which enables the machine to automatically add each bucket load to an accumulating total.

The system enables operators to quickly achieve accurate payload targets, reducing the need to correct payloads by unloading material, while also limiting the risk of overload fines. The system’s overload alarm alerts the operator when the wheel loader’s payload has exceeded the user defined limit, helping to reduce excessive tire wear.

Inside the cab, a touchscreen display shows the current payload information, eliminating guesswork, while the live tip-off function provides customers the ability to adjust the final load. The system offers the operator the ability to manage multiple active jobs, and can pause active jobs when needed. This feature provides the flexibility to work between tasks, so the operator can return to unfinished jobs without starting over.

The new system helps to simplify complex jobs, with a tare function allowing the operator to automatically remove the hopper or pallet weight to determine the actual weight of the material without any off-board calculations. A product mix mode enables the system to create special product blends when mixing different materials during unique jobs.

Another benefit of the system is the production data collection, which helps operators make informed decisions. The system is integrated with JDLink telematics, allowing users to track and visualise payload data within the JDLink Portal and JDLink Mobile. On-board features include an advanced memory job search and report functions to help view and manage productivity from within the cab. The on-board database provides virtually unlimited inputs of products, customers, trucks, haulers and more, ensuring records are accurate. Finally, the user can export data via USB or a printed receipt.

The factory-installed System features protected components, including boom and chassis harnesses and sensors mounted in secure locations, reducing the risk of damage.