ConExpo 2020 to highlight growing role of women in construction

To help highlight women as a viable force of the construction industry, ConExpo has announced a partnership with two associations with a construction focus: The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) and Women of Asphalt (WOFA).

“As the largest construction industry-focused trade show in North America, ConExpo seeks to draw attention to and celebrate the important role women play in the industry,” said Dana Wuesthoff, vice president of expositions and event services with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and ConExpo director. “Working together, ConExpo, NAWIC and WOFA will not only showcase women industry leaders, but reinforce the career growth potential for women, who today represent a small percentage of the workforce and the opportunity to diversify the industry.”

The organisations plan to pool their collective influence to sponsor and engage in education and other events at the show, running March 10-14, 2020 in Las Vegas. The partnership will kick-off on Wednesday, March 11th with a breakfast event – Genders on the Jobsite. Special guests Vicki O’Leary, founder of Be That One Guy and Lorein Barlow, director and producer of Hard Hatted Women will have a candid discussion on how women experience job site opportunities and challenges and explore how everyone has a role in keeping job sites productive and safe for all workers.

“According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics survey, women make up only 9 percent of the total workers in construction,” said Chrissy Ingram, Executive Administrator of NAWIC National. “As our industry continues to grapple with a labor shortage, women are poised to help play a greater role in all areas of construction. By teaming with ConExpo, organisations like NAWIC and WOFA can help women thrive in a male-dominated industry.”

Social media influencer and construction business owner Missy Scherber will join other influencers, including Aaron Witt of BuildWitt, Keaton Turner of Turner Mining Group and Stacey Tompkins of Tompkins Excavating for a panel discussion and networking event in the Tech Experience on Wednesday afternoon. The group will answer your most pressing questions on using social media to recruit new hires, developing your corporate values and culture, taking your marketing to the next level and the changing face of the construction industry.

“Our industry and our companies all benefit from a diverse workforce,” said Amy Miller, P.E., president of WofA. “Through Women of Asphalt, we are looking to fulfil industry workforce needs by engaging with women at schools, through our podcast, and in-person events to show them all they can achieve with a career in the asphalt industry.”