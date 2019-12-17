VIDEO: Volvo wheel loader adds 15% productivity boost

Primed for productivity, the innovative L260H combines the latest Volvo technology with power and upgraded components to help increase your payload.

The L260H offers up to 15% more payload compared to its predecessor, the L250H. With a lighter and stronger lifting arm system and front frame – combined with optimised weight distribution – the machine is compatible with a maximum bucket size of 7.3m3, meaning you can do more work in less time. The L260H engine also delivers 5% more power and 6% more torque compared to the L250H.