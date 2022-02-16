BorgWarner lands hydrogen project with OEM

BorgWarner is expanding its efforts into hydrogen combustion and was recently awarded its first hydrogen injection system production programme for an off-road application by a European construction equipment manufacturer. This quick-to-market technology supports CO 2 -free mobility and offers appealing total cost of ownership due to optimised energy efficiency and payload capacity as well as short refuelling time.

As a solution provider for hydrogen technology, BorgWarner cooperates with OEMs in all vehicle segments – from passenger cars to light- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles for on- and off-road applications – and can supply them with either individual components or complete turnkey solutions that integrate the entire fuel injection system, including controller, software and calibration.

“This business win strengthens the longstanding relationship with our customer. We’re glad to provide them with the full hydrogen injection system, including fuel injectors, rail, electronic control unit and system integration,” said Davide Girelli, BorgWarner Fuel Injection Systems. “BorgWarner’s offerings in the electric mobility segment have increased immensely in the last few years. Investing in the development of hydrogen applications is a further step toward creating a broad portfolio of clean and efficient propulsion technology.”

Hydrogen technology is a quick-to-market propulsion solution that requires only slight adjustments to the traditional internal combustion engine. As hydrogen has a substantially lower density than gasoline and diesel, the engine’s injection system needs a new solution to meet fuelling and packaging requirements. BorgWarner builds on years of experience in the field of injection systems and is actively working on hydrogen components for low, medium and high-pressure environments, including port fuel injection and direct injection solutions.