New Holland launches new D-series backhoe

New Holland Agriculture has launched its new D-Series backhoe loader range which the company says offers greater fuel economy.

The new F36 3.6-litre, four-cylinder engine delivers power and torque up to 82 kW and 460 Nm. The Hi-eSCR2 after treatment system uses a low-rate EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation), SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to achieve the stringent Stage V emissions standards.

The SCR integrates a maintenance-free filtering device, which has the dual advantages of maintaining the after-treatment’s compact size, so that it has no impact on the design and visibility of the machine and ensuring maximum uptime.

Above: New Holland’s F36 3.6-litre, four-cylinder engine delivers power and torque up to 82kW and 460Nm

Machine efficiency is boosted by the standard Eco Mode, which automatically regulates engine speed and hydraulic pressure in all operations that do not require sustained speed and power, delivering up to 10% fuel savings.

Further fuel economy is achieved with the Auto Idle feature that lowers engine speed when the machine is inactive for more than five seconds, and Auto Engine Shutdown, which switches off the engine after three minutes of inactivity.

A redesigned wider cab provides better access and the space to increase knee and feet clearance when the operator rotates the seat to switch from loader to backhoe operation. The parking brake and stabiliser levers have been relocated, and the switches on the right-hand console have been regrouped.

Above: the newly designed cab provides better access and more foot and knee space

Together with the new F-N-R (Forward, Neutral, Reverse) switch integrated in the loader joystick and a new joystick roller switch for extending dipper operation these features further add to the operator’s comfort and productivity.

The latest Bluetooth technology includes two new USB ports, a 12v port on the instrument cluster and a mobile phone holder which makes it easier for the operator to bring their digital life on board. Excellent storage capacity, increased four-fold compared to the C Series, will enable operators to comfortably accommodate everything they need during their working day.

Operator safety is always key for New Holland, and the D Series backhoe loaders introduce further improvements. The excellent 360° visibility provided by the large, glazed areas benefits from new rear side glasses, as well as the powerful work lights packages.

This comes top of the many safety features, such as the cab’s ROPS and FOPS (Roll-Over and Fall-Over Protection Systems) certification, the standard stabiliser check valves, backhoe transport lock, available safety valves for hydraulic cylinders, optional front loader check valves, 4×1 / 6×1 check valves and Object Handling Kit.