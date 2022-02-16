FEATURE: Fendt and Continental collaborate to improve ride comfort

Modern tractors have little in common with the chugging tractors of the past. Continental’s specially developed transmission bushings now also ensure even less vibrations and noise in the latest generation of the Fendt 200 Vario compact tractor.

This innovation is the result of close collaboration between the technology company and Fendt, the world-famous manufacturer of agricultural machinery with headquarters in the Bavarian town of Marktoberdorf. Continental has been supplying the agricultural machinery manufacturer with hose, pipe, and PA lines as well as connections in the engine area for many years.

Above: the level-regulated, lockable front axle suspension, mechanically sprung cab, and active vibration control ensure optimal truck-level working conditions

Specialty tractors such as those used on vineyards and orchards must be narrow, light, and maneuverable. With the Fendt 200 V/F/P Vario specialty tractor, Fendt has enjoyed great success in this segment for many decades. The narrowest version of this series is just 1.07 meters wide. Despite the limited space, the latest generation has every bit of the ride and operating comfort of large tractors. In the driver’s cab, the FendtONE operating concept with a digital dashboard and a multifunction joystick enables smart farming applications. Ride comfort has been improved by an innovation hidden under the hood. Here, vibrations and noise in the driver’s cab are additionally reduced by specially developed transmission bushings from Continental.

Above: a transmission bushing right after vulcanisation; now the product can be exactly calibrated.

During the development phase of the new Fendt 200 Vario, Fendt worked together with Continental to fundamentally revise the transmission bushings and reduce transmission noise in the driver’s cab even further.

“Engineers from both companies worked on a customized solution for new transmission bushings to reduce noise and vibrations in the cabin,” says Peter Bugaj, head of product development for vibration technology at Continental. “After two years of testing prototypes and trying them out in the field, they were able to come up with a finished product that ensures truck-level ride and work comfort.”

Above: Quality check: after calibration, each product is marked with a yellow dot and subjected to a visual inspection

Fendt has been offering the new models of the Fendt 200 Vario and Fendt 200 V/F/P Vario series since the beginning of 2021. “The special feature of the transmission bushings is that they can be used not only in the smallest Fendt tractor series, but also in the transmissions of all other Fendt models,” says Bugaj. This is a common feature at Fendt, but is unique in the industry.

Hose lines

In addition, Continental produces many composites for hydraulic, oil and fuel lines specifically to the requirements of Fendt. “Customers like Fendt trust our specialized knowledge and the exchange of expertise within our group,” reports Arno Filker, hose expert at Continental. Continental has long been pooling its expertise between business areas. In this way, services and solutions are offered from a single source. That makes for streamlined processes and short coordination channels – saving partners time and money.

Reduce soil compaction and increase yield

Whether in field crops or grassland, compaction of soil reduces yield. The comprehensive range of tire options and the low power/weight ratio of the Fendt 200 Vario tractor (at 4,280 kg or 34 kg/hp) spare the soil from this risk. The entire series can be equipped with TractorMaster tire combinations from Continental. The interplay of the patented N.flex technology, innovative bead design and sophisticated cleat technology, ensures greater durability and mileage. This means the special tires can support farmers in any weather and on any surface.