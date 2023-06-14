Proventia batteries pave way for off-highway electrification and hydrogen

With the specific needs and requirements of heavy-duty machinery in mind, Proventia, a Finnish technology company, has developed a high-end battery system portfolio. The Proventia ePRO500+ battery system offers features and benefits that make it an appealing choice for machine manufacturers seeking electrification solutions for their equipment, especially when basic battery systems do not fit.

The ePRO500+ systems are based on a modular structure. This enables flexible integration with different types and sizes of machinery. It incorporates high-voltage lithium-titanate-oxide (LTO) battery technology, which ensures a long lifespan and utmost operational safety. Additionally, the modular structure of ePRO500+ allows flexible capacity and voltage tailoring. Proventia offers power or energy-specific variants with voltages ranging from 48 to 800 V. The high C rates of LTO batteries enable fast charging, while the robust mechanical construction and durable packaging ensure longevity even in harsh conditions.

ABOVE: Proventia’s battery systems’ modular structure allows flexible capacity and voltage tailoring

Jari Granath, product manager of Proventia Battery Systems, explains: “At the core of the systems lies an in-house developed and manufactured battery module. When existing system-level solutions, such as the ePRO500+ are not suitable, this core module also enables the safe and efficient engineering of customized high-power battery packs. For example, the first electrified development vehicles are often constructed using existing production machines. In such scenarios, our customers greatly benefit from the convenience of seamless integration with our customized systems.”

Heavy-duty machines often operate in extremely challenging environments, in mines, construction sites, ports, fields, and forests, for instance. Proventia’s battery systems have a wide operating temperature range and are able to cover peak power demands. This means that hybrid machines can be equipped with smaller combustion engines, resulting in lower fuel consumption and simpler exhaust aftertreatment systems. Ultimately, this enables reduced fuel usage and CO2 emissions.



ABOVE: Jari Granath, product manager of Proventia Battery Systems says that the core module enables the safe and efficient engineering of customized high-power battery packs

Electrification and hydrogen also present great opportunities for making heavy-duty machinery more environmentally friendly by significantly reducing CO2 emissions. Fuel cell applications also provide a perfect case study for utilizing LTO batteries efficiently. Fuel cells are excellent in supplying energy in relatively steady operation. However, the lifetime of the cell stack in many cases is at risk when power demand becomes more transient. By incorporating Proventia LTO technology the battery system size and capacity can be minimized, with the high-power battery handling acceleration, response, and energy recuperation. In short, LTO batteries are an excellent choice for power-intensive non-road applications.



ABOVE: Proventia has own R& D centre, equipped with simulation and virtual validation capabilities, as well as versatile engine and battery testing facilities

Proventia also supports machine manufacturers with an advanced simulation platform for battery engineering. “We utilize simulations to guide and evaluate the design, integration, and control aspects of our battery products in relation to our customers’ machine engineering. This approach accelerates machine engineering, reduces development costs, and shortens time-to-market”, Granath continues.

Proventia has been working with the NRMM industry for nearly three decades. The company is a trusted partner for many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and has made significant investments in its own Research and Development (R&D) center, equipped with simulation and virtual validation capabilities, as well as versatile engine and battery testing facilities.

To learn more about Proventia’s latest advancements in battery systems and their modular battery platform, visit their booth 3014 at the iVT Expo.