JCB launches zero emission compact electric loader

JCB has introduced the the 403E, its first full electric wheeled loader, delivering high performance and full working day use with low noise and zero-emission operation for customers. The machine boasts the largest standard battery pack in its class, with a 20kWh capacity, with productivity matching the popular 403 diesel model.

Features include a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, largest capacity in the class, 33.4kW drive motor (peak power) with three driving modes, 20kW hydraulic pump (peak power) with shovel and fork modes, ZF axles with an integrated drop-box for permanent four-wheel drive, and digital dashboard and rotary controller for precision operation

Clean power

JCB is expanding its full electric equipment line-up, with the launch of the 403E wheeled loader, helping customers to meet the challenge of carbon reduction on site. The machine is powered by a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, assembled from proven JCB modules, as pioneered in the company’s existing range of electric equipment. These batteries, coupled with high efficiency electric motors and optimised traction and hydraulic systems, deliver class-leading performance, with the loader capable of completing a full working day, or 4-5 hours of continuous use in a mixed duty cycle.

In common with the JCB E-Tech range, the 403E has a built-in charger that allows connection to a range of on-site power sources. A 110V socket will fully charge the batteries in 12 hours, while a 230V industrial or domestic plug will charge the battery pack in just 8 hours. JCB’s off-board rapid charger can also be used with the 403E, delivering a full charge from a three-phase supply in just 2 hours.

The machine is equipped with two independent electric motors, one for the driveline and one for the hydraulics. The drive motor offers 33.4kW of power and comes with three driving modes, that the operator can toggle between using two buttons on the top of the joystick.

Hare Mode has a maximum 20kph drive speed for the most dynamic performance and productivity. Tortoise Mode is limited to 8kph for improved speed modulation. This contributes to improved battery life with no compromise to lifting performance. Snail Mode has a 5kph maximum speed, that can be adjusted in 0.5kph increments through a new rotary controller and the multifunction display. This delivers precise speed control for precision driving and inching.

Drive is transmitted through an integrated drop-box to ZF axles, that can be supplied with open differentials or with differential locks for maximum traction. The loader is offered with a choice of narrow or wide wheels, plus the option of agricultural or industrial tyres, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

Productive loader

Carried over from the 403 diesel model, the loader arms are available in standard and high-lift configurations. The standard lift arms deliver a pin height of 2.9m, while the high-lift model achieves a 3.1m pin height. Both loader arm set-ups come with a hydraulic quick hitch as standard and the loader arms provide a true parallel lift capability.

The 403E offers a tipping load of 972kg with pallet forks, within a transport weight of just 2,671kg. This puts the 403E within EU trailer towable standards, making it an ideal machine for landscape, municipal and rental customers. A heavy-duty counterweight is available as an option, increasing the tipping load by 118kg and the transport weight by 121kg.

The machine has a single joystick with a proportional auxiliary controller on top. An optional second auxiliary roller can be provided, allowing the operator to access all loader functions from one lever for faster operation.

The machine has a 20kW high efficiency hydraulic pump motor and the hydraulic system offers two operating modes, controlled by a rocker switch on the main console. Shovel/bucket mode provides dynamic response, while the fork mode delivers increased precision control. A programmable constant flow auxiliary feature is also standard, to power motorised attachments, with the operator setting the flow rate through the main display and rotary controller.

Operator comfort

The 403E is offered with a fixed or folding canopy initially, with a fully glazed cab as an alternative from Q3 in 2023. There is a new multifunction digital display, controlled by the rotary controller to the right of the loader joystick. The operator can use the rotary controller to set auxiliary hydraulic flow rates, inching travel speeds and other settings within the display. The monitor also provides all critical machine operating data, including driving mode, state of battery charge and travel speed.

The wheeled loader joins a rapidly growing range of full electric machinery within the JCB line-up. This proven technology is revolutionising the way in which contractors, local authorities and rental companies work, offering zero-emission performance at the point of use. With reduced noise levels and machine vibration, the 403E is a comfortable, highly productive zero-emission loader, capable of working with a range of attachments.