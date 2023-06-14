MSO offers true ground speed sensor product family

MSO GmbH, Germany developer of radar sensors, has unveiled its true ground speed sensor product family. This consists of the Speed Wedge (Doppler radar, rugged for harsh off-highway environment, AccoSat (sensor fusion of GPS and 3D accelerometer) and OptoSpeed (optical sensor for accurate high resolution measurement of low speed).

The MSO Speed Wedge Radar Sensor provides accurate plug-and-play contactless true-ground speed measurement. It works regardless of slip and slide, effective tire / wheel / track circumference and sinking in. It offers benefits for off-highway, rail and defence applications for monitoring, (closed-loop) control and localisation applications. For GNSS-denied / constricted or safety localisation applications Speed Wedge can be deployed for speed sensing and odometry e.g. in urban canyons or underground mining and for dead reckoning inertial measurement systems. Speed range is 0.8 to 200 km/h with direction of movement.

The MSO AccoSat speed sensor is easy to be deployed in open field agricultural applications e.g. spraying, seeding and fertilising.

The MSO OptoSpeed provides measurement of low speed for indoor industrial applications e.g. fork lifts, automated guided vehicles AGVs. Speed range is 0.01 to 20.0 km/h with direction of movement.

Keep your distance

The MSO distance Sensor product family consists of the RaDist P60 (radar distance sensor, close-up range, and the OptoDist (laser distance sensor, close-up range).

The MSO RaDist P60 pulsed Radar Sensor is a configurable close-up range, high sampling rate and high resolution distance sensor. It is rugged and resistant against dust, mist and soiling.

The MSO OptoDist is a close-up range ToF (time of flight) Laser distance sensor with high sampling rate for industrial indoor applications