TECH PROFILE: The PROP CAN 2CH connected hydraulic controller from MRS Electronic

MRS Electronic, a leading provider of smart electronic solutions and systems for the vehicle industry, is introducing a two-channel proportional valve controller PROP CAN 2CH.

With this product, MRS creates a state-of-the-art and powerful solution in the field of connected hydraulic controllers.

The innovative PROP CAN 2CH with CANbus is used for the continuous control of two proportional valves. The control unit was specially developed for use in the vehicle industry and is therefore ideally suited for many hydraulic applications.

Due to the two outputs, the PROP CAN 2CH offers double functionality in the same form factor, compared to the regular PROP CAN, which has been successfully part of the MRS Electronic portfolio for several years.

Control and readout of all values is possible via CANbus. Fluctuations in supply voltage and temperature are compensated. This ensures a constant flow rate. To counteract stiction and hysteresis effects a dither frequency can be adjusted. CAN High-Speed ensures data exchange between the modules and enables easy integration into existing systems.

The PROP CAN 2CH is also characterized by its fast configuration. Thanks to the microcontroller-based current control, the desired output current can be easily specified using the MRS Developers Studio software. Customers can thus flexibly meet their individual requirements.

For more information about the PROP CAN 2CH and the entire MRS Electronic product portfolio, please visit the MRS website.