Kubota receives a CES “Best of Innovation” award

The all-terrain Katr, developed by Kubota, has earned “Best of Innovation” in the CES Innovation Awards 2025 program.

CES, the world’s largest technology trade show, is held every January in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States. In 2025, it is scheduled to run from January 7 to January 10. The Kubota Group will participate in CES 2025, where the Katr will be showcased among other exhibits, marking the Group’s second consecutive year of participation.

The Katr, submitted by the Kubota Group, was highly praised for its innovation and design, earning it a “Best of Innovation” award in the Industrial Equipment and Machinery product category.

The Katr is a compact, four-wheeled robot designed to provide a stable platform even on slopes and rugged terrain, by hydraulically bending and extending its four legs.

It is able to transport loads over uneven terrain without tilting the cargo deck. With its ability to transport a variety of different loads, the Katr is well-suited for a wide range of applications, from agriculture and forestry through to construction and even disaster response.

The Katr offers a maximum load capacity of 240kg. It can be operated either using the onboard controller or remotely, and its ability to make pivot turns allows it to work in small spaces. It is equipped with a conventional engine, but a battery-powered electric version is also under development.

The Katr is also compact enough to fit in the back of a commercial minivan or the bed of a light pickup truck, making it easy to transport.