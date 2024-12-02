HD Hyundai Construction Equipment makes series of investments

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is investing in a revised regional management structure, new uptime and machine customisation centres, and the building of a dedicated product demonstration area, as part of a wide-ranging reorganisation of its European operations.

This structure will bring the company closer to the market, improving the ordering process for new machines, reducing lead times and delivering a wider range of customer-specific options.

They will also ensure maximum availability of genuine spare parts and further boost the company’s industry-leading levels of service and back-up capability.

In the frame of the Growing Closer Together initiative, the manufacturer is creating a matrix organisational structure across its sales and aftermarket operations, to foster a closer partnership with its dealers and customers in each region and to be more in touch with specific regional market requirements.

Using cross-functional, cross-business area groups, HD Hyundai will adopt a more collaborative approach to the markets.

The new regional matrix will see the creation of five geographical sales and support regions:

DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland)

France/Benelux

UK/Ireland

Italy/Southern Europe

Eastern/Northern Europe

“This new structure will massively enhance our market, dealer and customer connection, allowing faster decision making thanks to an improved understanding of the individual market situation,” says Dr.Hubertus Muenster, director of sales and marketing at HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.“It will provide us with a new level of flexibility and accountability, providing our customers with improved communication and support.”

HD Hyundai is building on the success of its EU-CUP machine customisation centre in Antwerp, Belgium. Traditionally, individual excavators and wheel loaders have been shipped to the centre from South Korea with dedicated booms and arms carried separately. The customisation centre then installed the booms and attachments, though the machine remained a stock unit with little flexibility.

Under the new system, HD Hyundai will import standard machines without booms and arms. The front-end attachments will be shipped separately based on market data. As dealers place orders for individual models, the customisation centre will be able to mix and match excavator and loader chassis, with booms, arms and other components, to suit customer orders. This will cut lead times dramatically, allowing dealers to better meet their customer demand, even for less common configurations.

The site will continue to offer customers and dealers a personalisation facility, with paint booths and workshops capable of tailoring the machine to a customer’s exact specification. This can include a variety of options, both from within the HD Hyundai product offer and from third-party suppliers, such as the preparation and installation of machine guidance and control systems.

The facility is also implementing a Material Requirement Planning system, that will forecast modification parts demand based on sales forecasts and assembly schedules. By securing parts supply in advance, the company will be able to reduce any risk of delays and increase customer satisfaction.

A European Uptime Centre is being established at HD Hyundai’s head office in Tessenderlo, Belgium to maximise the wealth of operating data that is currently collected through its Hi-Mate telematic monitoring system. By having real-time operating information from almost every machine operating throughout Europe, HD Hyundai will be able to proactively contact customers when service or repairs are due. The company will also be able to follow ongoing machine repairs, ensuring parts availability and providing monthly machine health reports to customers with service agreements.

“The new HD Hyundai Uptime Centre will monitor, collect, and analyse real-time data from the HD Hyundai Construction Equipment fleet of machines via advanced telematics systems,” says Edsel Trindade, manager, uptime and product support. “This data-driven approach will enable the proactive identification of potential equipment issues before they become critical, allowing for timely maintenance and repairs. By leveraging telematics, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is positioned to provide customers with comprehensive insights into machine health, fuel consumption, usage patterns and more.

“Through telematics, the HD Hyundai Uptime Centre will track equipment locations, utilisation rates and fuel efficiency, empowering customers to streamline operations and minimise the risk of machine downtime.”

Lastly, HD Hyundai is constructing a purpose-designed demonstration area at its European head office site in Tessenderlo, Belgium. Capable of showing off the company’s rapidly expanding range of equipment, the demonstration area will be available for dealer and customer visits, media events, company training and product launches. Grandstand seating will provide a panoramic view over the 3,300m2 working site, where operators will be able to get to grips with the latest equipment from HD Hyundai.

“We have closely examined every aspect of our business in Europe to find ways in which we can better work with our dealers and serve our customers,” adds Dr Muenster.“Our focus has at all times been on the customer experience, from the first machine order, through customisation of equipment, operation and fleet management. Our aim is to maximise uptime for our customers, ensuring the best return on their investment.”