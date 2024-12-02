Hyster introduces new onboard charging solution

Hyster has released a new, flexible onboard charging solution available on several of its counterbalanced integrated lithium-ion electric forklift models.

The Hyster J40XNTL, J40XNL, J50-60XNL, E50-60XNL and E80XNL are now available with an onboard charging option that allows the equipment to be charged via commonly available electrical outlets, in addition to traditional off-board fast charging.

This new solution provides a level of flexibility that opens the door for businesses to take advantage of clean power options for forklifts in a broader range of operations and environments.

“Because of regulations, corporate initiatives and consumer pressure, focusing on sustainability and clean power alternatives isn’t really a choice anymore — it’s a fact of life. Switching to integrated lithium-ion forklift fleets can help operations reduce their carbon emissions, but charging infrastructure has been a barrier for some,” says James Nielson, senior business product manager for motive power and electrification, Hyster. “This new onboard charging solution lets more businesses explore the potential of lithium-ion electric forklifts, especially in places where adding new charging infrastructure isn’t an option.”

The onboard charging solution can help make integrated lithium-ion forklifts a stronger fit for applications and locations with intermittent charging availability, such as small-to-medium agricultural companies and construction operations, as well as lower-hour applications that do not require fast charging like retail and light manufacturing companies.

It also gives businesses looking to rent forklifts an electric option without having to make any alterations to their electrical infrastructure, and even enables recharging via generator in locations where power is unreliable or unavailable.

Available on many new integrated lithium-ion forklift models, the onboard charging option includes a charging cable with a 240-volt 50-amp connection, adaptors for both 240-volt 30-amp and 120-volt 12-amp plugs, and an out-of-the-way storage bin located to the left of the seat for all cables and adaptors.

Depending on the forklift model, operators could expect to get about one hour of medium-duty usage from as little as a 40-minute 6kW (240-volt) charge or a two hour and 40-minute 1.4kW (120-volt) charge.

Recharge from lift-lockout to 100% takes a minimum of two hours and 35 minutes (6kW, 240-volt) or 11 hours and five minutes (1.4kW, 120-volt) depending on battery capacity. The addition of the onboard charging option does not affect the ability for units to fast charge via typical offboard chargers.