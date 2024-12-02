Manitowoc launches largest topless tower crane

Manitowoc’s Asia range of top-slewing tower cranes will enjoy a major boost in capacity following the announcement at Bauma China 2024 of the Potain MCT 2205, with an 80m jib and maximum 80t capacity.

This new Zhangjiagang, China-built topless model boasts performance levels similar to the largest Potain hammerhead cranes, while making features of flat-top designs available to users such as simplified transport, ease of assembly, and a more compact profile.

Despite being Zhangjiagang’s largest crane, the entire top-slewing portion of the MCT 2205 M80, including all 11 sections of jib, can be transported in just 16 trailers or containers, simplifying on-site logistics.

The crane’s well-proven mast telescoping system is constructed for Potain’s R99A or R910A mast sections.

With impressive load charts and a lower profile, the MCT 2205 offers the ability to deliver heavier loads further across busy jobsites, while reducing its impact on the operation of nearby cranes.

The crane can achieve a 71m height under hook with PA950 fixing angles, or 99.9m with PA952 fixing angles.

It can carry a 23.5t payload at the end of its full jib configuration, with its maximum 80t capacity available between 5 – 26.3m. This extends to 30.5m when the jib is built to 45 or 50m, while 72.9t can be handled towards the end of a four-section, 30m jib assembly.

With up to 124,000kg of ballast available, the MCT 2205 comes with two counterjib options – the full 25.2m, or a 20.2m design that ensures productive operations can be maintained on tighter, more congested jobsites.

This exceptional capability is enhanced by the ergonomic V140S Vision Cab and efficient mechanisms such as the 280 LVFC 200 Optima hoisting winch.

Supplied with 1,007m of rope, its powerful 280hp/212kW motor enables the raising of 80t loads at speeds of up to 12m/min. This same payload can also be propelled horizontally at infinitely adjustable speeds up to 25 m/min, courtesy of the 25 DVFC 35 trolley’s 25 hp/18.5 kW motor. Four RVFC 194 Optima+ slewing motors govern the rotation of the upper structure.

“Manitowoc has leveraged its decades of expertise in developing large-capacity tower cranes to design a topless crane that meets our customers’ lifting requirements in this new era of construction,” says Kwong Joon Leong, regional product manager at Manitowoc. “We are already seeing a great deal of interest from those working on large infrastructure projects, power plants, and other mega projects that require the lifting of very heavy loads.”