Bauma China 2024 sets new record with over 3000 exhibitors

Bauma China 2024, held from November 26 to 29 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, made a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus, setting new records across the board.

Spanning over 330,000 square meters, the trade fair brought together 3,542 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions, representing a 24% increase from 2020.

With 281,488 trade visitors from 188 countries and regions, including more than 20% overseas visitors, Bauma China consolidated its position as Asia’s premier trade fair for construction machinery, building material machines, mining machines, and construction vehicles, serving as a global platform for innovation and industry trends exchange.

“Bauma China has made an incredible comeback and impressively confirmed its leading position in the Asia-Pacific region. The density of top players and outstanding technologies was inspiring. For our company, bauma CHINA is a guarantee and cornerstone of our success,” said Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München.

“Bauma China 2024 has once again set a new historical record. Over four days of exhibitions and exchanges, we witnessed impressive achievements by companies serving both domestic and international markets, and gained valuable insight into the new opportunities driven by China’s high-quality economic growth,” added Su Zimeng, chairman of China Construction Machinery Association.

Bauma China 2024 attracted many international brands, showcasing a wide range of new products customized for the Chinese and Asian markets. Industry giants such as Ammann, Bomag, Bosch Rexroth, Caterpillar, Haulotte, Herrenknecht, Hidromek, Manitou, Manitowoc, Skyjack, Wirtgen Group and ZF Group were represented, as well as national pavilions from Germany, Italy, and Türkiye.

“Bauma China provides an excellent platform for showcasing innovative products, services, and solutions that address the industry’s present and future needs.” “The Chinese market has always been a key focus in our global strategy,” commented Yang Chengjian, global senior vice president of Caterpillar.

Leading Chinese exhibitors such as XCMG, Sany, Zoomlion, SDLG, Longking, Shantui, Dingli, Lovol, NFLG, TZCO, CRCHI showcased cutting-edge technologies in electrification, hydrogen power, automation, and digitization, illustrating China’s progress in smart technologies and new energy transformation while expanding their international reach.

“Through bauma CHINA as an international platform, we collaborated with global partners to achieve win-win outcomes and drive the high-quality development of the global equipment manufacturing industry,” said Xu Haijun, General, the exhibition manager of XCMG Group.

With record-breaking attendance, Bauma China 2024 demonstrated unprecedented global participation, attracting 281,488 trade visitors, more than 20% of whom were from overseas, representing a significant growth compared to 2018. The top 10 visitor countries were: Russia, India, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Kazakhstan, Brazil and Japan.

The event’s success underscored its role as a key link between international markets and China’s fast-growing industry, particularly amid the “Belt and Road” initiative, Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” infrastructure investments, and Indonesia’s accelerated mining plan, which are driving demand for construction machinery products in regions along the Belt and Road, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

At this year’s show, two new thematic areas were integrated into the exhibition layout, focusing on intelligent management and cutting-edge new energy technologies. The accompanying forums offered in-depth discussions on hot topics and provided insights into pioneering achievements in sustainability, innovative practices in new energy cooperation and intelligent integration solutions within the industry, that are shaping the future of the industry. The next Bauma China will take place from November 24 to 27, 2026 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.