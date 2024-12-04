Danfoss Power Solutions launches new electric motor

Danfoss Power Solutions has unveiled its Editron EM-PMI375 690-volt electric motor.

Based on synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology, the EM-PMI375 functions as both a motor and a generator.

It is designed to work with the Editron EC-C1700B inverter, offering a system solution for 690-V AC and 1,050-V DC applications such as winches, cranes, marine vessels, and mining and material handling machinery.

The Danfoss Editron EM-PMI375 690-V electric motor is in the same shape and form as the EM-PMI375 500-V motor, with the same robustness, longevity, and standardized options.

Like its 500-V counterpart, the EM-PMI375 690-V motor is smaller, lighter, and more efficient than conventional products on the market, offering up to 96% efficiency throughout its operating range.

Developed especially for demanding applications, the motor features a compact and robust aluminum frame structure with an ingress protection rating of IP67.

“Our new EM-PMI375 690-volt motor and EC-C1700B inverter are the first two pieces of our 690-volt ecosystem, with more to come. There are few, if any, options out there for true 690-volt mobile-grade inverters and motors. Most are based on industrial solutions, and thus offer much lower vibration and shock tolerance. Together, our motors and inverters offer seamless integration into the application, whether you use the Editron 500-volt or 690-volt system,” said Chao Wang, head of portfolio management, Editron division, Danfoss Power Solutions.

The EM-PMI375 690-V motor features a higher maximum operational altitude of 3,000 meters, made possible by housing design optimization. The design of the EM-PMI375 500-V motor was also optimized, increasing its nominal altitude rating from 1,000 meters to 4,000 meters.

The EM-PMI375 electric motor is available in four sizes to suit a range of torque and power needs. Models include:

T200: Continuous torque rating of 200 Nm and power range up to 63 kW.

T500: Continuous torque rating of 500 Nm and power range from 66 kW to 158 kW.

T800: Continuous torque rating of 800 Nm and power range from 85 kW to 251 kW.

T1100: Continuous torque rating of 1,100 Nm and power range from 177 kW to 296 kW.

All models feature a speed range of up to 4,000 rpm. The motors are liquid cooled with low coolant flow requirements.