John Deere introduces the new Gator XUV 875M utility vehicle

John Deere has launched its new diesel Gator XUV 875M utility vehicle.

The new Gator model’s key features include a 22.8 hp engine with a fuel tank volume of 42.4 litres, a seating capacity for three (suitable for off-road use), a cargo box capacity of 454 kg, and fully independent suspension with 203/229mm travel (front/rear).

The Gator XUV 875M builds on the reliability of previous models with an updated rear suspension design and tuned shock absorbers to enhance comfort.

Key improvements include relocating the air intake 30 cm higher to ensure cleaner air intake, protecting the engine.

Additionally, the new CVT (continuously variable transmission) air intake and exhaust system help draw cleaner air, protecting the system from debris, water, and mud.

The redesigned cargo box of the Gator XUV 875M offers 13% more space than the XUV865M model, allowing for greater carrying capacity.

“The redesigned cargo box on the Gator XUV 875M is a very significant improvement, offering more space and functionality for our customers. The added width and integrated clamping points provide users with greater flexibility and convenience, making it easier to carry and secure a variety of items,” says Peter Nelder, John Deere product manager for Gator Utility Vehicles & Compact Utility Tractors in Europe.