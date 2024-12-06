Hyster-Yale earns EcoVadis sustainability rating for second consecutive year

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has been awarded a 2024 Bronze medal by EcoVadis, an esteemed rating agency specialising in sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

This accolade places Hyster-Yale among the top 35% of over 130,000 companies globally assessed by EcoVadis, highlighting its dedication to sustainable practices and continuous improvement.

“As sustainability and related topics get more attention, businesses must improve the transparency of their renewable and efficient practices,“ says Don Buckman, Americas environmental health and safety manager and corporate responsibility leader, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. “This EcoVadis rating, first submitted for and achieved in 2023 and again in 2024, underscores our ongoing commitment to social, environmental, and economic health in every aspect of our organization, including the communities in which we operate. “