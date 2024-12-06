Claas UK opens new digital experience centre

With the roll-out of the Claas connect digital ecosystem, Claas has developed a new digital experience centre at its UK headquarters at Saxham, Suffolk.

Christian Radons, the Claas group executive board member with responsibility for the global service & sales business unit, officially opened the new facilities on 26 November alongside the digital solutions team from Claas UK.

Claas connect brings together all Claas digital solutions into one cloud-based platform, from machine configuration and product information through to operating instructions, service advice, licence management and precision farming solutions, all seamlessly connected and accessed via a single ID log-in.

As with the tractor and materials handling customer experience centre at Saxham, with the aid of simulators, the new digital experience centre enables customers to use, experience and be guided through the functions and benefits of Claas connect.

Visitors can also now be walked through the intelligent steering systems available on Claas products, so that they can gain a better understanding of the technology and the benefits this can bring to their business.

The launch of the new digital experience centre follows the establishment of the new digital business team at Saxham which provides both machine-mounted and office-based support for digital solutions, led by Rob Fillingham, head of digital business.