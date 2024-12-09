MDS launches the new M300 scalping screen

MDS has launched the M300, a heavy-duty scalping screen designed to meet the most demanding applications.

Representing a major shift for MDS, which historically has been focused on heavy duty trommels, the M300 brings its expertise to scalping screens.

“Our goal with the M300 was to deliver a machine that sets a new benchmark in operator convenience and operational efficiency,” says Steven Keenan, engineering manager. “With the M300, we’ve addressed many of the common challenges in the field, from time-consuming setup to difficult maintenance tasks, all while maintaining the durability and performance that MDS machines are known for.”

The M300’s fully hydraulic setup eliminates the need for on-site lifting, speeding up setup times and aiding ease of use, even in the most challenging environments.

A highlight of the M300 is its advanced control system, allowing operators to start or stop the entire plant with the push of a single button. This enhancement greatly simplifies operation, while the swing-out engine design allows for easy, hassle-free maintenance access, minimising downtime and supporting day-to-day functionality.

The M300 has a heavy-duty, aggressive double-deck grid that has been designed for optimal performance in tough applications.

Equipped with a robust T-Bar cassette top deck and mesh bottom deck, the machine delivers precise separation of materials, allowing operators to efficiently screen challenging materials.

The large 1400mm conveyor belt handles excess capacity with ease, making the M300 a high-performing scalper.

With its compact design and hydraulic folding main conveyor, the M300 is easy to transport between job sites, offering versatility to operators working across multiple locations.

Additionally, the hydraulic grid raise system and a variable-speed collection conveyor provide added flexibility, allowing the machine to adapt to a wide range of materials and operating conditions.

The M300 has a high-performance hydraulic system, complete with cast iron pumps, motors, and a hydraulic cooler, to provide long-lasting durability in the most extreme environments.