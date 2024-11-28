ManuRob autonomous loader exhibited at EuroTier

French OEM ManuRob, which was founded in 2018 by the M-Extend Group, showcased its Loadix autonomous handler at the EuroTier agricultural expo earlier this month (November 12-15) in Hanover, Germany.

With a hefty price tag of €359,000, this machine comes with two loading attachments and is initially designed for the biogas industry. Livestock farm use is also anticipated with the next version of the loader sometime in 2025.

Powered by a Lithium LFP battery, the Loadix can lift two tonnes up to 4.1m and uses RTK GPS to move around. It detects any obstacles via lidar and has cameras to identify its desired load material.

It is equipped with four wheel drive and steering, and can cope with potholes, small steps, and slopes of up to 30%.

The batteries can be charged at any time without affecting their lifespan. Two electric motors power the transmission and the hydraulic lift pump.

According to company estimates the Loadix can work up to 16 hours per day, depending on the distance and material being transported. This includes approximately eight hours of recharging, distributed throughout the day to avoid undue wear on the battery.

Loadix comes with its own 32A charging station to which it autonomously moves and connects without human intervention. The robot calculates the optimal time to connect, based on preserving the battery’s lifespan and its mission schedule.

For enhanced safety, a panel of sensors allows Loadix to detect people, animals, machines, buildings, and any other obstacles in its immediate environment.

Any obstacle detection causes the robot to stop immediately, with an emergency brake if necessary. If the obstacle moves out of the robot’s detection zone, it will automatically restart and continue its task.

Operators can monitor and plan all the jobs for the Loadix machine on their phone via the Loadix Connect app.

To entice customers to purchase, ManuRob offers a buy-back programme where it will refurbish machines after 10 to 15 years of use for resale.