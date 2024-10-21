Flash Battery strengthens US market presence

Flash Battery has opened offices and a warehouse in Houston, Texas for its new subsidiary, Flash Battery Inc.

Flash Battery Inc. was officially established in 2023 in advance of the company’s actual arrival in the US with a Board of Directors chaired by Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery, and members Filippo Di Gregorio, chief operating officer (COO), and Andrea Pongolini, executive vice president of sales (EVP) of E80 Group in the US.

“The choice of Houston as headquarters is strategic with respect to our plans for development, and above all for after-sales service to support the American, Mexican and Canadian markets, which represent a fast- growing market for us,” said Righi.

“All research and production will remain in our headquarters in Sant’Ilario d’Enza, wheremore than 120 people are engaged in development. The Houston office will instead focus on strengthening relations with overseas customers, gathering useful information for the innovations demanded by those markets and providing remote assistance and any on-site visits free of delays due to differences in time zones”.

Flash Battery Inc – which also has its own warehouse – today relies on the work of skilled technicians who travel throughout the NAFTA market (North American Free Trade Agreement – the trade agreement between Canada, the USA and Mexico).

“With the opening of the Texas office among other things we will be able to support E80 Group, the multinational leader in intralogistics solutions based in Reggio Emilia, which is enjoying extraordinary success in the US and isn’t just our main customer, but a true development partner,” added Righi.

“Looking ahead we see a number of opportunities for growth in the US in the construction and logistics automation sectors, and we’re also looking with great interest at the airport market, and in particular all the vehicles that move goods and people at airports.”