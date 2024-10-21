Rehlko launches new Command Pro 888 engine

Rehlko has strengthened its position in the gasoline turf engine industry with the launch of the new Command Pro 888, building on over a century of tradition in engine innovation.

With an 888cc displacement, this engine delivers exceptional power and torque density, all within a compact design that simplifies integration for OEMs.

The Command Pro 888 represents the next generation of Rehlko’s carbureted gasoline engines. Available in two distinct versions – the CV829 and CV832 – the Command Pro 888 is purpose-built to meet the demands of commercial users, providing unmatched performance and durability.

With a focus on maximising uptime and reducing maintenance costs, the engine delivers the highest net power in its class while requiring less installation space. It serves as an ideal replacement for larger displacement engines, offering superior performance without increased investment or size.

The Command Pro 888 delivers up to 32 net horsepower and 53 ft-lbs of torque in a compact design. The engine also features a governor response, ensuring rapid power delivery with a new mechanical governor system.

The Command Pro 888 engine is engineered to power a broad range of commercial ride-on and stand-on mowers. Its compact size and drop-in replacement capability make it easy for OEMs to integrate the engine into existing designs or new installations.