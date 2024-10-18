VIDEO: New vehicles and upgrades from JCB

At a special launch event at its World HQ in Staffordshire, Northwest England on 15th-16th October 2024, JCB unveiled an expanded portfolio.

The highlight of the event was JCB’s expansion of its popular X Series range of crawler excavators with the launch of the brand new 145XR – a second reduced tail swing model. Key features of the 145XR include a 27% shorter tailswing than the a conventional 140X, full-size X-Series cab, UX operator interface with 10in touchscreen display and up to 10% economy improvement.

JCB has expanded its rotating telescoping handler range with the launch of the JCB 558-210R Pro. The machines feature a 300kg boost to 5,800kg maximum lift capacity, side and rear cameras with a white noise reversing alarm and a new radio control system with real-time load parameter display. Among the innovations on display was also the new TLT 30-22E HL Teletruk, bringing a 4.4m lift height option to its telescopic-boom battery electric lift truck range.

New upgrades from JCB included the introduction of the Intelliweigh system for its 427, 437 and 457 wheeled loader models, providing an accurate, digital and connected on-board weighing solution straight from the factory.

What’s more, JCB has developed a Lever Steer option for its large platform wheeled loaders, designed to deliver enhanced comfort and control for the operator, particularly in repetitive loading operations. Available as part of the company’s JCB Controls option pack, the Lever Steer option is incorporated into an ergonomically- designed lever armrest that sits to the left of the operator’s seat.

Continuing its focus on safety, JCB has also launches a brand-new system using artificial intelligence designed to drastically reduce the risk of harm and injury to workers on UK construction sites. JCB has developed an integrated pedestrian recognition system – JCB Intellisense – for use on Loadall telescopic handlers to reduce the risk to workers of being struck by moving materials handling machines on construction sites.