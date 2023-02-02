Danfoss to showcase future solutions at ConExpo

Danfoss Power Solutions will showcase its range of hydraulic, fluid conveyance, and electrification products and services at the 2023 International Fluid Power Exposition, March 14-18, in Las Vegas, Nevada. At its booth, S80515, Danfoss will demonstrate how the company is “Powering the future of machine performance.”

With dedicated booth areas for autonomy, connectivity, and digital tools, plus the company’s Editron electric powertrain systems, Danfoss will highlight how it’s paving the way to autonomous machines and zero-emission construction sites as well as delivering next-generation performance through smart, connected solutions. Stations showcasing system solutions for excavators, telehandlers, skid steer loaders, and wheel loaders will demonstrate Danfoss’ application expertise and how it helps OEMs increase speed to market. A variety of the company’s key products will be on display in these areas, including two of its newest releases: Thorx™ cam lobe motors and the Dextreme system for excavators.

Danfoss Thorx cam lobe motors reduce shock at speed changeover by 70%, improving machine handling and operator comfort. With an integral parking brake, the motor is 33% shorter in length than other cam lobe motors, reducing space requirements. In addition, the motor’s optimized brake technology lasts 20 to 25 times longer than competitive products, extending the motor’s service life.

Based on Digital Displacement technology, the Dextreme system provides a pathway to 50% energy savings by tackling losses in the whole excavator hydraulic system. With the most efficient and controllable hydraulic pump at its heart, the Dextreme system provides unique digital flow control, resulting in vastly improved system efficiency and faster operator response times. Through the fast response and digital control of the hydraulic pump, engine loading can be controlled, providing significantly reduced fuel consumption without compromising on productivity.

“Autonomy, electrification, connectivity, and digitalization aren’t just buzzwords. They’re enabling original equipment manufacturers to develop machines with better productivity, safety, efficiency, precision, and operator experience,” said Mike Hill, senior vice president, OEM sales, Danfoss Power Solutions. “At Danfoss, we’re helping OEMs harness these trends and working with them to design, iterate, and validate their machines faster. It’s how we’re powering the future of machine performance.”

Visitors can also see Danfoss’ fluid conveyance and industrial hydraulics portfolios. The company’s comprehensive offering of hose, tubing, fittings, and connectors will be highlighted. In the industrial zone, the Vickers by Danfoss line of pumps, motors, valves, cylinders, and brakes will be on display.