Bobcat introduces new compact tractor line-up

A new line of Bobcat compact tractors has been launched for the Europe region. The tractors are part of the ground maintenance equipment (GME) range announced by the company last October.

Building on the company’s success in the North American market, Bobcat aims to rank within the top-three GME players in Europe and to double growth in global GME market by 2027. Together with the Compact Tractors, the GME range in EMEA includes mowers and turf equipment, as well as Bobcat’s existing mini track and small articulated loaders.

Bobcat Compact Tractors are designed to increase productivity, versatility and reliability. Whatever the application, these machines help to get the job done efficiently thanks to their robust construction, smooth operation, flexible configuration and full compatibility with a wide range of Bobcat attachments.

Each of the nine models in the Bobcat compact tractor range varies in size and engine horsepower, with the option to choose between manual and hydrostatic transmissions: 3-point hitch with telescopic or quick lower links and open canopies (ROPS) and cabs. All the models offer all-day comfort in the cleverly designed and generously appointed workspace. With air conditioning (cab models), a suspended seat, an adjustable steering wheel, linked pedal and intuitive ergonomic controls.

Built to the same high manufacturing standards expected of all Bobcat equipment, the performance and reliability of the new Compact Tractors has been ably demonstrated in the US market for several years. And when it comes to maintenance, Bobcat’s extensive service network gives customers the support their businesses need.

Together the nine models offer a wide choice of clever application solutions and can be equipped with front, mid and rear connections and power take-offs. Features include an independent PTO, auto-PTO; PTO Cruise, HST Cruise or Draft control ensuring optimum productivity and uptime.

The proven Bob-Tach system comes as standard on all machines with the front-end loader option, enabling users to switch easily between different Bobcat attachments to carry out multiple jobs easily, delivering greater value and versatility for customers’ businesses. Fuel consumption is kept to a minimum thanks to the Eco PTO feature, while the linked pedal ensures optimum driving performance from the efficient 3-cylinder engine.

Every Bobcat tractor model comes standard with 4-wheel drive. Customers can easily engage it whenever the work demands it – enjoying superior power and traction in even the toughest working conditions.

On top of that, Bobcat’s philosophy will continue to be in place for all the approved attachments, encompassing homologation, certification, engineering approval and Plug&Play for the full variety of rear, mid mount or front attachments.