Caterpillar unveils ConExpo plans

The stage is set for Caterpillar’s largest exhibit to date at March’s ConExpo where the company will highlight its latest products, services and technologies while paying tribute to those who build the world’s infrastructure.

The company’s 70,000 ft2 (6,500 m2) outdoor demonstration arena will anchor the massive display known as Operator Stadium located in the expo’s Festival Lot, where visitors will find new and current models and battery-electric machine prototypes.

Latest equipment

The extensive Cat equipment display in the Festival Lot includes more than 30 machines, including model unveilings and battery-electric model prototypes with charging stations. Visitors will see two main equipment demonstrations each day; one focused on the latest Cat Technology, and one that will spotlight the company’s full equipment line up. Additionally, Caterpillar will be providing unique daily spotlight demonstrations that will take a deep dive into key industry topics including improving fuel efficiency and jobsite efficiency, the evolution of technology, and convenient, scalable solutions for all customers.

The new Cat 950 medium wheel loader on display offers premium performance and simple-to-use technologies to help boost operator efficiency and increase productivity, while extended service intervals help lower maintenance costs. Visitors will be treated to a preview of the Next Generation Cat 926, 930 and 938 small wheel loaders – slated for production in late 2023 – which feature new technologies designed to make work easier, a reimagined operator environment and extended service intervals.

For paving contractors, the half-lane Cat PM822 cold planer features integrated Cat Grade technology and the latest System K rotor options that deliver performance, productivity and cutting precision. With its compact size, exceptional mobility and easy transport, the Cat AP455 Mobil-trac asphalt paver offers great features for both large and small contactors when paving urban streets, parking lots and rural roads. Furthermore, an exciting new market disrupting three-dimensional screed plate with modular fastening system improves mat density and smoothness, while reducing screed plate change time up to 80 percent.

Latest power

Caterpillar Industrial Power Systems Division will exhibit in booth S84329 in the South Hall a wide and rapidly growing portfolio of high-efficiency Cat industrial power solutions. The exhibit includes the unveiling of a new high power internal combustion engine, as well as the leading-edge lithium-ion battery technologies under development.

Engines on display, such as the C3.6 IPU, C7.1 and C9.3B, meet EU Stage V, U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emission standards and are compatible with biodiesel up to B20 and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to EN15940, to help customers power a better, more sustainable world. The booth will also showcase Caterpillar’s technical services and market expertise leveraged by the global Cat dealer network to maximize the efficiency and extend the lifecycles of off-highway equipment, including Cat remanufactured and service replacement engines.

Easy and on-the-go

Caterpillar offers a range of service options that are easy, convenient, flexible and sustainable. The new Cat Central app is the latest tool for convenient access to genuine Cat parts and support. This on-the-go experience makes it easy for customers to find and order Cat parts, scan and shop a specific asset instantly and find answers to maintenance and support questions.

Another new service-related solution is the new Cat SIS2GO app which takes the guesswork out of maintaining, troubleshooting and repairing Cat equipment. Both apps are available on Windows, iOS and Android platforms.

The Services Hub is located in the Festival Lot, and the hub will include Caterpillar subject matter experts (SME) who will help guide attendees through several maintenance options for Cat equipment. Customer Value Agreement (CVA) options offer easy ownership plans customized to fit a customer’s business needs to extend equipment life and maximize the investment. Cat Certified Rebuild programs return end-of-life machines, systems and components to like new condition. Cat Reman products bring new life to assets with like-new performance at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Cat Self-Service Options deliver convenient, simple parts ordering and machine repair support for those who prefer to do their own service.

Team members from Cat Financial will be available to discuss the latest leasing and financing programs, including Cat Card, as well as extended protection packages to help secure customers’ investments. Whether they are looking for new or used Cat machines or for repair/rebuild options to keep their current machines operational, Cat Financial experts will help customers make the right decision to support their business – no matter how large or small.

Technology hub

The Caterpillar Technology Hub in the Festival Lot will offer attendees the ability to experience a range of new and existing Cat technologies – VisionLink, Cat Command, VisionLink Productivity, Cat Detect, Cat Grade and Cat Payload. Caterpillar SMEs will be on hand to assist each customer in finding a scalable solution designed to fit the business’s needs and budget.

Its centerpiece exhibit, the “Looking Glass” cube, displays and interactively showcases the five key capabilities of the new Cat VisionLink® application – Geofence & Location, Fuel Theft Alerts, Diagnostics, Idle Time/Fuel Burn, and Maintenance. An interactive wall invites visitors to explore the full suite of VisionLink capabilities for both Cat and non-Cat equipment and non-machine assets.

The hub’s multiple Cat Command stations allow attendees to remotely operate Cat machines located more than 400 miles away at the Tinaja Hills Demonstration and Learning Center. They are positioned to allow attendees to better experience and learn more about the Command for Dozing, Excavating and Loading technologies. One of the Command stations allows visitors to try the “Strike Pay Dirt Challenge,” where participants remotely control an excavator to win a prize.