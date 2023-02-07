Bonfiglioli acquires Selcom Group

Bonfiglioli, a global leader in drives for process and industrial material handling machines, wind generators and mobile machinery for construction, earthmoving and intra-logistics, has announced its agreement to acquire Selcom Group S.p.A.

Selcom Group S.p.A. specialises in the design, production and sale of electronic boards, electronic products, as well as software and solutions for customers in the industrial, biomedical, automotive, intra-logistics and home-appliance automation sectors. Headquartered in Castel Maggiore (BO), the company had 2022 turnover of approximately €150 million (of which 60% from Italian production), generating +15% growth over the previous year despite the market shortages of electronic material.

Selcom Group S.p.A represents a decisive strengthening of the electronic soul of Bonfiglioli, which was born in 2001 with the acquisition of the German Vectron Elektronik Gmbh, today Bonfiglioli Vectron Gmbh, a group company that designs and manufactures electronic drives for electric motors mostly for industrial uses. This acquisition will increase Bonfiglioli’s development capacity, guaranteeing greater production verticalization, higher competitiveness and stronger control of quality standards.