Cummins reports strong Q4 results

Cummins Inc. today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.Revenues for the fourth quarter were $7.8 billion. Excluding Meritor, Inc., the acquisition of which was completed on August 3, 2022, revenues were $6.6 billion, 13 percent higher than the same quarter in 2021.

Excluding Meritor, sales in North America increased 25 percent and international revenues decreased 1 percent compared to fourth quarter 2021, as strong demand across all global markets were offset by a market slowdown in China, as well as Russia, where operations have been suspended indefinitely.

Net income attributable to Cummins in the fourth quarter was $631 million, or $4.43 per diluted share. The tax rate in the fourth quarter was 17.2 percent including $52 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, of favorable discrete tax items. Excluding the Meritor business and related integration costs, net income for the quarter was $644 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to $394 million, or $2.73 per diluted share, in 2021. Fourth quarter results also include $0.11 per diluted share of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion, or 14.2 percent of sales. Excluding the Meritor business and related integration costs, as well as $19 million of costs related to the separation of the Filtration business, EBITDA was 16.1 percent of sales, compared to 12.1 percent of sales a year ago.

Fourth quarter results for the company included a full three months of Meritor. Meritor results within the quarter include $1.2 billion in revenue and EBITDA of $60 million. Fourth quarter results also include $27 million of integration related costs. EBITDA for Meritor operations, excluding the integration costs, was $87 million in the quarter, or 7.5 percent of sales.

“In 2022, Cummins continued to advance its Destination Zero growth strategy through the acquisitions of Jacobs Vehicles Systems, Meritor and the Siemens Commercial Vehicles business. The innovative talent, technology and capabilities these acquisitions bring will position Cummins for success as the industry decarbonizes,” said president and CEO Jennifer Rumsey. “We delivered strong profitability in the fourth quarter and achieved record full year revenues, EBITDA and EPS last year. I want to thank all our employees for helping us navigate a difficult supply chain environment and making 2022 a successful year.”