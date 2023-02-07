ConExpo announces finalists in inaugural Next Level Awards Programme

ConExpo and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) have announced the top 10 finalists for the Next Level Awards Programme. These finalists will be exhibiting at the shows, March 14-18 in Las Vegas.

The awards celebrate exhibiting companies that are pushing the boundaries and developing next-level products, technologies and services designed to advance the construction industry. The finalists are a follows:

Continental AG Smart Conveyor Management

Digga Halo Auger Alignment System

Euclid Chemical PSI Fiberstrand REPREVE 225

FieldFlo FIELDFLÅŒ

Hexagon’s Leica BLK2FLY

Holcim’s ECOPact low-carbon concrete

John Deere JD18X

KSD engine, Kohler Small Displacement

Trimble Earthworks for Soil Compactors – Horizontal Steering Control

Vanguard Commercial Power 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack

“We were overwhelmed by the response to our call for submissions for this inaugural event and we’re excited to recognise these innovative construction products that are taking the industry to the next level,” said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo show director. “And from March 14-16, it will be in the hands of attendees to determine the Contractors’ Top Choice.”

The finalists will be recognised with signage in their booths to encourage show attendees to vote on-site to determine the Contractors’ Top Choice. Attendees will be able to scan a QR code and vote for their favorite entry right from their phones.

The finalists were selected by a diverse panel of Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) members. They were judged based on three criteria:

Addresses a common industry need in a unique and innovative way.

Benefits the industry across multiple applications for industry wide adoption.

Positively impacts the safety, sustainability, and workforce of the industry.

“The Next Level Awards are a great showcase of the innovation taking place across the construction marketplace,” said AGC CEO Stephen Sandherr. “We are excited to be a part of ConExpo and to play a role in bringing these leading-edge solutions to the industry.”