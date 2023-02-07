Podcast #25: Forecasting the future with Alastair Hayfield

Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Alastair Hayfield is off-highway specialist at Interact Analysis, a leading global market research provider known for its high quality industry reports and forecasts. In this in-depth discussion, Alastair talks industry trends, the rise of electrification, challenges of hydrogen, and how he predicts 2023 will unfold for off-highway. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.

The interview begins 4:55   

Saul Wordsworth is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. He is a keen cyclist and lives in north London.

