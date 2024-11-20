Podcast #29 – The future of autonomous operations with Vinay Shet, CEO of Teleo

Vinay Shet is co-founder and CEO of Teleo, a ‘supervised autonomy’ firm that aims to revolutionise heavy equipment operations. In conversation with iVT editor Tom Stone, Vinay talks through the technology that sits behind Teleo’s remote-control systems for off-highway vehicles, working with OEMs, retrofitting, and whether the future of vehicle design will be cabless. Plus news and conversation with Tom Stone and Saul Wordsworth.
Interviews begins 5.15
