Schäffer launches emission-free compact loader

The new Schäffer compact loader, the 16e model, was unveiled at the EuroTier trade fair on 12-15 November in Hannover, Germany.

The 16e model builds on the design of the compact loader 1622 and enables emission-free operation. The machine is able to move through the barn walkway with animals present, delivering fresh supplies without loud engine noise or exhaust fumes.

With an electric motor drive for efficient working, even in confined spaces, the new model suits a wide range of applications in barns and other agricultural facilities. It boasts an extremely compact design, measuring just 0.89m in width and 1.99m in height.

Thanks to its low operating weight of just 1,345kg, the loader is particularly gentle on outdoor surfaces while offering significant advantages when used on concrete slatted floors in barns. The lifting height at the tool pivot is 2.23 metres and the hydraulic output is 28l/min. The electric and conventional models also offer an identical lifting capacity of 810kg.

The 16e is equipped with energy-efficient LED lights and LED working headlights. A 9.6kW electric motor sends power to the hydrostatic drive with automotive control and the working hydraulics.

The motor, in turn, is powered by a 48V Li-Ion battery pack. With a capacity of 12.2kWh, it enables operating times of up to two and a half hours for medium duty loading activities where no hydraulic attachments are used.

The battery pack can be charged either from commercially available wallboxes with a Type 2 plug or from 230 V power outlets. With both variants, charging the battery to 80 per cent capacity takes around two and a half hours. The 16e therefore provides an excellent opportunity to economically utilise electricity generated by a solar or biogas system.