JLG introduces new 519 telehandler

JLG Industries has launched its new 519 telehandler, a redesign of the G5-18A model with a range of improvements.

“The 519 will be a valuable asset for rental companies, commercial and residential construction firms and independent contractors, like masons and homebuilders, working in pick-and-place applications that require precision handling of job site materials,” says John Boehme, senior product manager, JLG. “With its enhanced capabilities and technology, this new model is positioned to compete effectively in the 5,500-lb telehandler market.”

Offering a 5,500-lb lift capacity, 18ft 7in maximum lift height and 10ft 10in maximum forward reach, the new JLG 519 telehandler is redesigned with several key improvements over its predecessor.

The 519’s load chart has been optimised, expanding the working zone at maximum lift capacity and forward reach. The machine is powered by a Deutz 2.2L 60hp diesel engine, providing optimised performance while improving fuel efficiency by 10-20%.

The new control system enables additional productivity-boosting features, including Load Stability Indication (LSI), Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence (SEAOP) and enhanced diagnostics through ClearSky Smart Fleet.

The electric-over-hydraulic joystick offers greater versatility, with auxiliary hydraulic function and attachment tilt capabilities. Significant reductions in hydraulic hoses and fittings (44%) enhance serviceability by minimising potential leak points.

Moreover, the completely redesigned cab provides operators with a more spacious and comfortable work environment, including options like air conditioning and a multifunction display with a backup camera.

Important features have also been carried over into the design of the new 519 such as a tight-turning radius, narrow width and low machine height to allow for exceptional manoeuvrability on crowded job sites. Like its predecessor, the 519 is also equipped with a universal skid steer adapter, operators can use a wide variety of attachments, including carriages, forks, buckets, hooks and work platforms, to perform multiple job site tasks.

“The new JLG 519 telehandler exemplifies our commitment to customer-inspired innovation and productivity-enhancing features,” adds Boehme. “These updates give our customers the versatility, performance and technology they need to excel on today’s job sites.”