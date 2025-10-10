Comau invests in Intecells to accelerate battery production

Comau has renewed its collaboration with Intecells to optimise the use of cold plasma within industrial cell manufacturing processes.

After an initial phase aimed at supporting the industrialisation of Intecells’ patented and innovative cold plasma application, Comau has made an investment in Intecells, acquiring a stake in the company.

Thanks to this investment, the two companies will validate with customers the technology they have developed and integrate it within existing cell manufacturing lines, with the objective of reducing cycle time and energy consumption in soaking and drying phases, leveraging Intecells’ approach which eliminates the need for solvents and binders. They will also focus on improving cell capacity, cyclability, and production quality across a full range of battery types and sizes.

Comau says it is actively contributing to the advancement of electrification through a comprehensive approach that spans the entire battery lifecycle, from cell formation and module and pack assembly, to testing all the way to dismantling and recycling.

In a challenging market scenario that requires strong flexibility to manufacturers, the largest part of the battery production remains dedicated to EVs applications – expected to record 15% CAGR on average (2025-2030).

In addition, the global energy storage market is poised to hit new heights, growing more than 15-18% CAGR for a total capacity installed of 1,5TWh by 2030, as developers push forward with larger utility-scale projects.

“This new initiative reflects our broader commitment to investing in innovation as a driver of sustainable growth,” says Comau CEO, Pietro Gorlier. “In fast-moving sectors like electric mobility and stationary battery storage, where companies face pressure to optimise both product and production costs, it’s essential to combine technological excellence with operational agility. Our work with Intecells demonstrates how we’re advancing smart, scalable solutions that can be integrated into new and existing battery cell lines. At the same time, it strengthens our footprint in the United States, supporting our ability to operate effectively on a global level while responding more rapidly to local market needs.”

“We are grateful to Comau for their support and belief in Intecells’ vision. this investment marks the beginning of a strong partnership that will help us expand faster, innovate further, and deliver greater value to our customers” adds Xiaohong Gayden, founder and CEO of Intecells.

Image: Comau