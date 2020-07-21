Ace introduces new Pro 5 series pumps to improve reliability, reduce downtime

Ace Pump Corporation has announced the introduction of two new Pro 5 Series pumps with advanced features to improve reliability and prevent costly downtime. The new models are updated versions of the popular Ace FMC-HYD series and FMC-150-HYD series pumps.

“Our new Pro 5 FMCSC models feature a severe duty silicon carbide seal that resists scratching from abrasive materials plus a stationary face with O-ring seat transferring heat into the casting to improve seal survival during short run-dry events,” said Ace CEO, Andy Randle. “The Pro 5 FMCWS models incorporate Ace Pump’s exclusive Oasis™ WetSeal Technology to isolate the seals from abrasive and corrosive materials and prevent run-dry failure of any length.”

FMCSC FMCWS 125 PRO 5 series FMCSC-125-HYD-204 FMCWS-125-HYD-204 FMCSC-125-HYD-206 FMCWS-125-HYD-206 FMCSC-125-HYD-206-PWM FMCWS-125-HYD-206-PWM 155 PRO 5 series FMCSC-155F-HYD-206 FMCWS-155F-HYD-206 FMCSC-155F-HYD-206-PWM FMCWS-155F-HYD-206-PWM FMCSC-155F-HYD-304 FMCWS-155F-HYD-304 FMCSC-155F-HYD-304-PWM FMCWS-155F-HYD-304-PWM

According to Randle, the new models feature all the advantages of the standard Ace HYD Series pumps, including:

A compact design with close-coupled motor for easy service and replacement

High-efficiency gear type motors that provide higher performance with less oil flow

Optional motors with integrated pulse-width modulated (PWM) control valves in the 206 and 304 sizes

In addition, the new Pro 5 Series pumps offer these added benefits compared to the standard models:

Larger bearings for longer pump life

E-coated castings for added corrosion resistance

Standardised components within the Pro 5 Series:

A unique design that allows interchangeability while simplifying parts inventory

A common frame that accepts the new 200N5 and 300N Series motors

“These new Pro 5 products are ideal for use in a wide range of applications, from spraying and fertiliser application to fluid circulation and transfer,” Randle added. “We feel confident they will help our customers avoid costly downtime during critical application periods.”