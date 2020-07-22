Case launches redesigned telematics platform

Case Construction Equipment has released the next generation of its SiteWatch telematics platform with an all-new dashboard, more intuitive navigation and new overview sections that spotlight critical information without requiring the user to search extensively for the data.

Case SiteWatch comes standard for three years on all Case heavy equipment with ProCare, standard on all Case backhoes, and is available as an option throughout the entire Case equipment line.

“Telematics data from construction equipment only helps if it’s easy to engage with and easy to understand when it’s presented to you,” says Richie Snyder, product marketing manager for construction equipment digital and precision solutions and telematics, Case. “The new Case SiteWatch telematics platform presents users with a high level of critical data on a very clear and intuitive dashboard, and then puts all critical machine and performance data within just a click or two, whether you’re at your desk or on your tablet in the field.”

The new dashboard features an easy-to-read horizontal menu at the top of the screen above five widgets that focus on core operating information such as an equipment summary, equipment search, fuel level reports and alarm status. An easy dropdown menu makes critical reports on factors such as equipment utilisation, fuel consumption and maintenance just a click away, and topline menu buttons take users immediately to fleet and maintenance overviews. Additional reports highlighting specific alerts and fault codes are also available.

Case is easing the transition for longtime users by making it possible to switch from the new SiteWatch interface to the previous version for a limited time with a dedicated icon in the upper right corner of the program.

SiteWatch helps fleets of all sizes work more efficiently in many ways, including: