Strategic partnership between Flash Battery and Efa France announced

A strategic partnership between Flash Battery and Efa France was announced today. The partnership – which brings together the strengths of these two companies in the transalpine market – involves two European leaders in the manufacture of lithium batteries for industrial machines and electric vehicles and in the supply of electrification solutions for industrial vehicles, respectively.

Established in 1994, Efa is based in France (2004) and Germany, and is a Powertrain System Integrator that uses high-quality components (axles, motors and inverters) for electrification; for its part, in eight years of activity, Flash Battery has established itself at the top of the lithium battery research and production sector. Today, its lithium batteries are used by leading industrial companies in production and goods handling and on the electric vehicles that characterise city travel in several major European capitals.

“In Efa France,” explained Marco Righi, CEO of Flash Battery, “we have found the perfect partner to strengthen our presence in a market, such as the one in France, that is particularly responsive to the subject of electrification, but also very demanding in terms of the quality and reliability of products, systems and support which, in our case, is carried out remotely on each individual battery on a continuous basis.”

“The excellent knowledge of this market, which is very open to the subject of lithium and expanding rapidly in the Ground Support Equipment, Construction and Agriculture markets,” continued the CEO of Flash Battery, “is a great strength of Efa France, which has always stood out for it great ability to communicate with clients, with its excellent knowledge and fast response times, together with the distribution of the most advanced electrification technologies on a European level.”

“EFA France,” underlined Righi, “has other important partnerships (Transaxles – Motors and controls – Inverters) and focuses on a commercial target of small and medium-sized companies that need to be guided and have all-round consultancy in order to realise the complete design in the prototype phase. What’s more, it operates in the same sectors as we do (OEM, Robotics, Agriculture, AGV, EWP, GSE, special machines) and, as a result, can act as a true forerunner to our projects in these market segments.”

“The innovative technology of Flash Battery in providing “turnkey” products,” explained Benoît Beaumont, Managing Director of Efa France, “meets the needs of our clients perfectly. The choice of a business partner such as Flash Battery was a natural one; the combination of the know-how of EFA France in electric motors and integration and the well-known Flash Battery brand of lithium batteries sets the stage for major success in the French market.”

“We’re convinced,” continued Beaumont, “that an alliance based on a shared vision of what we mean today by quality in electrification, integration of know-how, in-depth knowledge and a presence in different and common sectors, together with the strong acceleration delivered by Flash Battery in research and development, are the cornerstone of excellence in electrification. Flash Battery is, first and foremost, a business characterised by investment in research and innovation, and it is clear that we have the highest commitment to quality, which corresponds to the selective criteria we apply when choosing our partners,” concluded Benoît Beaumont.

The mutually exclusive agreement in France between Flash Battery and EFA France will mean that EFA France will have the technical sales support of Flash Battery technicians, with constant updating and connection between the two companies. In this way, Flash Battery will essentially be represented by EFA sales technicians and, therefore, the two companies will share the preliminary information needed for electrification projects.

The know-how of Flash Battery was considered essential for the integration of the electrification package that EFA is taking forward, and so the two companies chose each other as partners, mutually recognising market leadership in one another.

“For the French company that works with EFA France,” stated Marco Righi, “the clear advantage is having a knowledge of components that in effect allows the outsourcing of research and development functions, resulting in a turnkey project even for the most recent clients to electrification.”

The two companies have a total of over 150 employees and around 40 million euros in turnover.