World of Asphalt announces programme for March event

World of Asphalt and AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo recently announced the show’s education programme calendar, showcasing 120 education sessions at the upcoming show and conference in Nashville, March 25-27, 2024.

This includes the most popular sessions asphalt paving professionals and aggregates experts can use to build their businesses and skillsets.

“We’re proud of the educational lineup we have assembled for the asphalt paving industry,” said World of Asphalt show director Brittany Schmidtke. “We listen to what the industry and our attendees are saying about what they need, and make sure to have it.”

The World of Asphalt education conference, called the People, Plants and Paving Conference by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) is divided into five different education tracks:

People: Focuses on the important skills necessary to maximize job performance. Plants: Experts will evaluate and improve plant performance and keep the plant operating at peak levels. Paving: Learn important techniques to construct safe and smooth quality pavements at optimum efficiency and enhanced profitability. Pavement Preservation: Learn techniques used to extend the life of pavements such as seal coats, in-place recycling, and crack sealing. Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S): Obtain the tools, best practices, and innovations to build a world-class EHS&S culture.

“The People, Plants and Paving offerings are essential to the asphalt pavement industry,” said Dr. Audrey Copeland, president and CEO of NAPA, majority-owner of the show. “Now is the time to look through the education sessions and create your list of sessions you can use to build your skillset, and then register.”

Additionally, the AGG1 Academy has four different tracks of its own:

Operations & Production: This track focuses on every aspect of plant operations, production and maintenance from beginner-level courses to the latest in technologies and processes. Safety & Health: This track focuses on the best practices and techniques for aggregates experts to be efficient, safe and maintain the health of its workforce. Business & People Management: This track focuses on the operation of aggregates businesses and managing the human element of the work, including financial principles, working with the business’s community and marketing/sales. Environment & Sustainability: This track focuses on enhancing the environmental stewardship of the aggregates industry, compliance with state and federal regulations and adopting sustainable practices.

“Don’t miss out on the educational sessions of the AGG1 Academy. The perennial favorite session, Crushing 101 continues to rank as one of the top sessions every year,” said Jennifer Dugas, NSSGA vice president of membership and events. “With four educational tracks boasting 60 sessions, we expect the sessions to draw standing-room-only