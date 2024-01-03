Autonomous robot specialist Effidence expands into China

A new strategic partnership has been created between Effidence and Delta Pyramax, a supplier of ergonomic solutions based in the Hong Kong. The two companies have identified common interests in their collaboration: on the one hand, the opportunity for Delta Pyramax to distribute a range of recognised and proven robots, and on the other, Effidence’s technical and commercial presence in Hong Kong. They have also found real synergy in their shared values: the desire to improve working conditions.

Strategic choice for expansion

Asia’s hyperpower is a choice that marks a decisive step for Effidence, which will be able to distribute its AMRs through its partner Delta Pyramax in the coming months. China has been the world’s leading market for robotics for many years.

According to Statista and the journalist Tristan Gaudiaut, records were set for the installation of industrial robots in 2022. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) points out that more than half of these robots have been installed in China. In fact, China is the country where the robotisation of industry is proceeding fastest in the world. The density of robots tripled between 2017 and 2021.

This new partnership looks promising for the French mobile robotics company. Already established in Japan and Singapore thanks to its partners, the company is continuing its expansion in Asia.

Citation Delta Pyramax, John Lau : “There are numerous challenges in the adoption of AMRs in different industries and localities. Early adopters may find it complicated, especially when AMRs are evolving close to humans and has to deal with unpredicted scenarios. Using an AMR can also seem difficult, especially for non-technical people. Effidence has a more flexible solution that fit into working practices.”

A strategic global expansion with a new partner