Braking Solutions webinar from iVT and HydraForce deemed “huge success”

Last week’s webinar hosted by iVT International on behalf of hydraulics specialist HydraForce was heralded as a “huge success” by iVT editor and webinar host, Tom Stone. Entitled Breaking New Boundaries Innovative Braking Solutions for Mobile and Off- Highway Equipment, the event saw registrations approaching 700, a new record not only for an iVT webinar, but any webinar run within the Mark Allen Group.

In the one-hour seminar, application engineers from HydraForce addressed the challenges associated with:

• Electro-hydraulic brake-by-wire systems

• Braking mechanisms in autonomous vehicles

• Hydraulic regenerative braking for electric and hybrid vehicles

• Emerging safety standards for driver-assistance systems

To watch the webinar back in full, simply register here.