Palfinger opens new site in Sweden

Palfinger has opened a new site in Jordbro, Sweden, thereby establishing a further sales and service location in the country. A top skilled team and a state-of-the-art workshop expand the network in the core region around the capital city of Stockholm.

Following the official opening at the beginning of December, the technology company is consistently delivering on its promise of maximum customer focus and service quality.

“While other companies are withdrawing from some markets, we are increasing our service presence and thus focusing even better on our customers and their needs in our core regions, such as Stockholm,” says Gerhard Sturm, senior vice president, sales with Palfinger. Following the takeover of the Swedish sales partner Hinz three years ago, Palfinger is now making a further commitment to the market by expanding its sales & service network in Sweden.

“As a full solution provider, Palfinger is specifically driving forward its own distribution strategy,” says Storm.

Modern setting for the best service

The new sales & service location in Jordbro offers five service lines with the best possible equipment on a total area of around 4,000 square meters. With this infrastructure, Palfinger is significantly expanding its offering to provide its customers with the fastest and highest quality support. Supported by the close cooperation with the Palfinger headquarters in Borlänge, Jordbro will also intensify sales and after-sales activities in the core region of Sweden.

“It is our strategy to be as close to the customer as possible. We want to establish and expand long-term and successful partnerships by further strengthening our position as number 1 in Sweden,” Sturm explains.

In front of around 120 guests at the official opening – including the former owner family Hinz, Magnus Rosberg, CEO of Palfinger, Palfinger employees, and important partners – Gerhard Sturm outlined Palfinger’s Swedish success story and emphasized: “Today’s opening is the best example of the successful transition from Hinz AB to Palfinger and of how the future can be proactively shaped.”