Bobcat to unveil diverse new products and technologies at Bauma

At Bauma 2022, Bobcat will be presenting several new products and technological developments for the first time at the exhibition.

The Bauma stand will feature a comprehensive display of the latest Bobcat wheeled and tracked loaders, mini-excavators including four new exciting additions in the 5 to 8 tonne category, the very latest R-series telehandlers, light compaction products and a number of new attachments. Complementing these are new machinery premieres and the very latest in electrification, digitisation, autonomy and gamification from Bobcat, including:

New S86 and T86 R-Series Loaders

Concept – Quad Tracks – Bauma Innovation Award Finalist

Concept – The T7X – The World’s First All-Electric Compact Track Loader

Concept – OLED Transparent Touch Display

Concept – E35 Operate By Wire Mini-Excavator

“Many of the Bobcat products being presented at Bauma will be showcased for the first time. Over the last three years, we have significantly reworked our portfolio, added new product ranges and at Bauma, we will premiere even more new product categories,“ said Gustavo Otero, president Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

Most powerful loaders from Bobcat

The new S86 R-Series Skid-Steer Loader and T86 R-Series Compact Track Loader replace the previous 700 and 800 M-Series loaders and complete the current R-Series loader line-up. Delivering a higher engine and hydraulic output, the Bobcat S86 and T86 are the most powerful compact loaders the company has ever built. Both machines use a well-proven Stage V compliant 3.4 l Bobcat engine – producing 78 kW (105 HP) at 2600 RPM.

One of the most exciting new aspects of the S86 and T86 is that both machines have for the first time three different auxiliary flow outputs. There is a standard flow configuration providing 87 l/min for applications such as load and carry, or where low hydraulic flow attachments are used. Bobcat also offers two additional hydraulic performance functions using the new Electronic Displacement Control (EDC) Pump: a High Flow function giving 138 l/min and a new, industry unique Super Flow function taking auxiliary flow to 159 l/min.

The Super Flow function typically increases productivity with like-for-like attachments by 15 to 20%, and it has a new 5-coupler connection block allowing the use of larger ¾ inch quick coupler connectors and ¾ inch attachment hoses. This change also helps increase auxiliary hydraulic efficiency and performance.

Innovations and technologies

Concept – Quad Tracks – Bauma Innovation Award Finalist

Currently being tested in markets in the USA, the Quad Track concept allows the wheels of selected Bobcat skid-steer loaders to be easily replaced with four individual track pods, effectively converting them into tracked loaders.

Chosen as one of the finalists in the Mechanical Engineering category of the Bauma 2022 Innovation Awards, Bobcat quad tracks add considerable versatility to skid-steer loaders, allowing them to easily adapt to different environments. Benefits include increased flotation, reduced ground pressure and better traction on wet ground, compared to traditional wheeled skid-steer loaders, with a smoother ride compared to two-track compact track loaders.

The Bobcat quad track solution allows the conversion of a wheeled skid-steer loader to a quad track loader simply by removing the wheels, adding an oscillation bar to limit total oscillation, and attaching track pods to the existing axles. The machine can easily be converted back to a wheeled loader, when desired.

Concept – The T7X – The World’s First All-Electric Compact Track Loader

Together with a number of other electrification developments, the T7X is designed as a machine that addresses emission and noise reduction goals at Bobcat. The 62-kWh lithium-ion battery pack can give four hours of continuous use. That figure is made possible partially by a load-sensing power management system, which automatically reduces the power output to be no more than is required for the task at hand. Operators are also able to manually tune the performance of the T7X for specific jobs, including the ability to vary its drive speed while at full torque.

“Another striking feature of the T7X which really stands out from any loader on the planet is the fact that there are virtually no fluids in the machine. The traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system consisting of electric cylinders and electric drive motors. The only fluid that goes in the machine is about four litres of eco-friendly coolant,” said Joel Honeyman, VP of global innovation at Bobcat.

Concept – OLED Transparent Touch Display

The Bobcat Transparent Touch Display concept has been developed in conjunction with LG Electronics and BSI Research and utilises OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) technology. This new system provides a transparent, engaging touch display solution embedded within the glass structure of the operator’s cab to enhance their productivity, efficiency and visibility of the task at hand. The display can be positioned on the front windshield or side window of the cab on a range of Bobcat machines, including mini-excavators, telehandlers and loaders.

The operator can customize the display with smart widgets and interactive applications, to integrate data relevant to the jobsite or daily activities. This transparent, multi-function display allows an operator to view vital information and machine data displayed on the OLED screen and simply refocus their vision to see everything that is going on around them on the worksite.

Concept – E35 Operate By Wire Mini-Excavator – Automation is Coming

Bobcat will be showing the new 3.5 tonne E35 electro-hydraulically controlled mini-excavator for the first time at Bauma. As in most heavy excavators, the hydraulically controlled joysticks are replaced by an electro-hydraulic system. Such a system allows Bobcat to customize the machine controls to all levels of operator skill. Additional digital functionalities and special features on the machine are also available to the operator.

“With the help of integrated sensors, the machine can also carry out some semi-automated tasks helping the operator with precise grading and levelling, trenching or repetitive tasks such as return to dig among others. We want to show the capability of such a concept and prove the value it brings to the operator‘s job and their productivity,“ said Vijay Nerva, head of innovation and acceleration, Doosan Bobcat EMEA.