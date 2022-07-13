Manitowoc to showcase total lifting solutions at Bauma

Manitowoc is gearing up for a major display of its latest cranes, technologies, and services at Bauma 2022. The company will showcase a dozen cranes from Grove and Potain, and will highlight its expanded range of support solutions that cover monitoring, parts, service, rental, remanufacturing, finance, and more. The new technologies shown will include Connect, an advanced telematics platform that is being unveiled at the exhibition.

Manitowoc will have 12 cranes at its booth, with many models set to be announced in the coming weeks and some being unveiled at the show itself. Seven Grove mobile cranes and five Potain tower cranes will be on display.

The largest Grove on display will be the GMK6400-1 all-terrain crane, which is being shown for the first time. The 400 t capacity crane is the successor to the popular GMK6400and offers a range of upgrades and improvements, including Manitowoc’s Crane Control System (CCS) and MAXbase variable position outrigger system.

Two additional Grove all-terrain cranes will be making their public debuts at the show. The 150 t GMK5150XL and 120 t GMK5120L both launched at the end of 2021 and continue Grove’s long-standing legacy of class-leading five-axle cranes. The GMK5150XL redefines what’s possible in terms of reach with a five-axle crane. At 69 m its main boom surpasses that of most 220 t machines. The GMK5120L offers 66 m of boom, plus a variety of counterweight configurations for greater flexibility.

The four other Grove cranes – two all-terrain and two rough-terrain cranes – will be announced in the coming weeks.

From Potain, two impressive new tower cranes are being kept under wraps until the show, with one each coming from the topless and luffing jib ranges. Alongside them will be the Potain MDT 489, which is also making its first public appearance since launching in 2021. It’s available in 20 t and 25 t versions, with each offering 80 m of jib. Its combination of power and reach makes it ideal for infrastructure and other large projects.

From the self-erecting crane line, there will be two units. The Igo T 99 will make its public debut at Bauma 2022, having launched last year. The 6 t unit is already winning admirers due to its compact dimensions, small footprint, and intelligent design. Also on display will be a Potain Hup M 28-22, a popular favorite that is focused on mobility. Capable of lifting 2.2 t, the unit is the only self-erecting crane that offers 28 m of jib and up to 31 m of working height within such compact transport dimensions.