Sears Seating to display latest comfort-defining range at ConExpo

Sears Seating, a world leader in the manufacture of off-road and over-the-road suspension seating for over 160 years, announced their exhibition at ConExpo 2020, North America’s largest construction trade show.

Sears continues its legacy of comfort and durability with this year’s ConExpo product lineup. Two of Sears Seating’s award winning products, the Nexus seat top platform and TLS high-performance air suspension, will be exhibited in various configurations to address the full spectrum of the construction machinery displayed at the show. As the workplace continues to evolve, Sears innovates new seating solutions that define comfort, ride performance and reliability for the future of the industry.

“We see that comfort has become increasingly important to retain talented operators,” said Kent Wichelt, president of Sears Seating. “Our unique competencies in human form research and cushion design allow Sears to deliver leading operator health, fatigue reduction and comfort for the construction industry.”