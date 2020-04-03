Industrial Vehicle Technology International
Sears Seating celebrates successful ConExpo

Despite global health concerns, Sears Seating are celebrating success at last month’s ConExpo show in Las Vegas. The start of the Covid-19 outbreak led to some cancellations from international attendees, but ultimately these totalled less than 1%. The Sears Seating team found that booth traffic exceeded expectations with steady attendance throughout the show.

ConExpo, held in Las Vegas every three years, is a key show for Sears Seating and the construction industry. Sears was well represented with in-booth product displays and products in a wide range of OEM equipment throughout the show.

Two of Sears Seating’s award winning products, the NEXUS seat top platform and the TLS high-performance air suspension, were exhibited in various configurations to compliment the full spectrum of the construction machinery displayed at the show.

In addition to their off-road vehicle lineup, Sears demonstrated their commitment to comfort for all work vehicle operators with their latest on-highway seat, the best-in-class Atlas II Active VRS.

“The new seats were a big hit with professional equipment operators and OEM customers alike,” says Steve Eickenroht, VP of sales and marketing for Sears. “The superior fit and finish, innovative features and excellent comfort of the NEXUS seats were noted as most visitors tried each seat configuration and discussed with Sears’ sales team the needs of their specific applications.”

