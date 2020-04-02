iVT Expo confirms new October date

Following its postponement due to Covid-10, iVT Expo 2020 is now set to take place October 14-15th at the same venue – the Köln Messe, Cologne, Germany.

Damien de Roche, iVT Expo’s event director, commented: “I am pleased to confirm that iVT Expo will run in Cologne on the revised dates of October 14 & 15, 2020. We have switched into Hall 2.2 which is of equal calibre to our original hall, and with similar close proximity to excellent conference rooms.”

He continued: “We have been monitoring various aspects of the date-switch with conference speakers and customer groups and I am pleased to be able to report that there is universal enthusiasm for the event taking place and for the revised dates. I would like to wish all our exhibitors, speakers, delegates and visitors the very best in these challenging times.”

Exhibitors, speakers and delegates have reacted positively in response to the date change.

Uwe Müller, program manager commercial pilots, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, who will present at the conference, said: “I fully support this decision and believe it is the right thing to do at this stage.”

Meanwhile Niall Caldwell, MD, Artemis Intelligent Power Ltd, another conference speaker, added: “I think there will be huge appetite by October to get back to business and meet customers.”

For further announcements visit https://www.ivtexpo.com/en/