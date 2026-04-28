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Grayson to showcase integrated thermal management systems at iVT Expo Cologne

Anjali SooknananBy 3 Mins Read
3D render of the Grayson CM-series complete thermal management system, a dark grey rectangular unit with multiple fluid connections and ventilation ports, shown against a neutral grey background
ABOVE: The CM-series complete thermal management system integrates battery thermal management, power electronics cooling and cabin HVAC within a single chassis-mounted module

Grayson Thermal Systems will present its latest developments in integrated thermal management at iVT Expo Cologne, taking place on 10–11 June.

Exhibiting at Hall 1, stand 1160, the company will demonstrate how a systems-led approach to thermal management can support the increasing performance, efficiency and packaging demands of electrified and hybrid off-highway machinery.

As electrification accelerates across construction, mining, agriculture and materials handling equipment, thermal management is becoming a critical engineering challenge. Beyond propulsion, multiple thermal loads — including battery conditioning, power electronics cooling and cabin HVAC — must be managed simultaneously to ensure maximum performance and efficiency.

Wireframe render of a large off-highway wheel loader with labelled thermal system components — including the CM-series, cabin HVAC, battery, powertrain components and cooling pack — highlighted in the machine's body.
ABOVE: A cutaway diagram of an off-highway machine illustrating the positioning of the CM-series, cabin HVAC, battery, powertrain components and cooling pack within the vehicle architecture

Recent studies highlight that heating and cooling systems can consume a significant proportion of available energy in electrified machines, directly impacting performance and operating range, particularly in demanding environments.

At the centre of Grayson’s display will be the CM-series complete thermal management system (CTMS). Designed as a chassis-mounted solution for heavy-duty electric and fuel cell applications, the 800V DC system integrates battery thermal management, power electronics cooling and cabin HVAC within a single smart module.

By consolidating these functions, the CM-series uses reversible heat pump and heat recovery technology to manage thermal loads more efficiently, while reducing system complexity, installation effort and service requirements.

Photograph of three Grayson thermal management units displayed against a white background: the CM1 complete thermal management system on the left, the DMZ cabin HVAC unit in the centre, and the PE1 power electronics cooler on the right
ABOVE: The CM1 CTMS, DMZ cabin HVAC unit and PE1 cooler, three of the thermal systems Grayson will exhibit at iVT Expo Cologne

Alongside the CM-series, Grayson will exhibit its PE-series traction motor and power electronics cooling module, featuring 800V DC high-voltage fans, and its DM-series HVAC systems for cabin climate control. Together, these systems demonstrate how individual thermal subsystems can be designed to operate as part of a coordinated thermal architecture rather than in isolation.

“Thermal management is increasingly defining the efficiency and reliability of electrified machines,” says Matthew Hateley, head of European sales and marketing at Grayson. “We’re seeing a shift away from selecting individual components towards designing integrated systems that balance thermal loads across the vehicle. That’s where a system-level approach can deliver measurable gains in performance, efficiency and serviceability. Early engagement from OEMs with system providers is crucial to creating a successful thermal management strategy to suit electrified machine and vehicle architecture.”

Grayson will also showcase supporting thermal components, including high-voltage PTC electric water heaters delivering up to 10kW of heating power at 800V DC, and electric water pumps from its CP-series and MD-series, supporting high-flow and high-voltage requirements.

Image: Grayson Thermal Systems 

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Anjali Sooknanan is deputy editor of the iVT brand - which includes digital and print editions of a quarterly magazine and Off-Highway Annual, as well as ivtinternational.com. She holds an English degree from Goldsmiths University in London, and has experience working on B2B publications in various industries from electrical to construction.

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