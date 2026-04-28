Grayson to showcase integrated thermal management systems at iVT Expo Cologne

Grayson Thermal Systems will present its latest developments in integrated thermal management at iVT Expo Cologne, taking place on 10–11 June.

Exhibiting at Hall 1, stand 1160, the company will demonstrate how a systems-led approach to thermal management can support the increasing performance, efficiency and packaging demands of electrified and hybrid off-highway machinery.

As electrification accelerates across construction, mining, agriculture and materials handling equipment, thermal management is becoming a critical engineering challenge. Beyond propulsion, multiple thermal loads — including battery conditioning, power electronics cooling and cabin HVAC — must be managed simultaneously to ensure maximum performance and efficiency.

Recent studies highlight that heating and cooling systems can consume a significant proportion of available energy in electrified machines, directly impacting performance and operating range, particularly in demanding environments.

At the centre of Grayson’s display will be the CM-series complete thermal management system (CTMS). Designed as a chassis-mounted solution for heavy-duty electric and fuel cell applications, the 800V DC system integrates battery thermal management, power electronics cooling and cabin HVAC within a single smart module.

By consolidating these functions, the CM-series uses reversible heat pump and heat recovery technology to manage thermal loads more efficiently, while reducing system complexity, installation effort and service requirements.

Alongside the CM-series, Grayson will exhibit its PE-series traction motor and power electronics cooling module, featuring 800V DC high-voltage fans, and its DM-series HVAC systems for cabin climate control. Together, these systems demonstrate how individual thermal subsystems can be designed to operate as part of a coordinated thermal architecture rather than in isolation.

“Thermal management is increasingly defining the efficiency and reliability of electrified machines,” says Matthew Hateley, head of European sales and marketing at Grayson. “We’re seeing a shift away from selecting individual components towards designing integrated systems that balance thermal loads across the vehicle. That’s where a system-level approach can deliver measurable gains in performance, efficiency and serviceability. Early engagement from OEMs with system providers is crucial to creating a successful thermal management strategy to suit electrified machine and vehicle architecture.”

Grayson will also showcase supporting thermal components, including high-voltage PTC electric water heaters delivering up to 10kW of heating power at 800V DC, and electric water pumps from its CP-series and MD-series, supporting high-flow and high-voltage requirements.

Image: Grayson Thermal Systems