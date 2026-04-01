Curtiss-Wright launches JC9000 joystick controller for heavy-duty applications

Curtiss-Wright has launched the JC9000 joystick controller, designed for heavy-duty off-highway vehicle applications with an operating life of 10 million full cycles.

The JC9000 features a centering mechanism designed to replicate the movement and feel of a traditional hydraulic joystick, intended to ease the transition from hydraulic to electronic machine control systems. A new ergonomic multi-function grip – available in left- or right-hand options – has a soft-touch outer coating and is connected to the base joystick through a second connector, allowing it to be replaced independently if damaged or if a system upgrade is required. The JC9000 is also available as a base-only model and uses above-panel mounting for easier installation.

A high shaft pivot point provides mechanical strength, while a minimal under-panel depth allows for retrofitting or replacement. Each half axis features an independent operating angle and spring force, enabling configuration to suit different OEM operating systems. Curtiss-Wright says more than 100 configuration options are available.

Hall-effect sensing eliminates contact wear and provides safety functionality via dual outputs, which are analysed and safety-checked for full PLd compliance to ISO EN 13849. On-board CAN J1939 or CANopen electronics support system integration, while the internal PCB and connector are sealed to IP68 rating for outdoor use.

The JC9000 is compliant with 2027 EN ISO 13849 standards for functional safety.

Image: Curtiss-Wright